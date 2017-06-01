This lavish Surrey mansion has it all

Convinced that you were born to live a luxurious life in a top-grade mansion? Well, today’s homify 360° might just be the ideal inspiration for your dream life, as we take a look at just such a design completed by Concept Eight Architects from Weybridge.
From an eye-catching exterior style (and size) right through to the scatter cushions on the living room sofas, every bit of detail here has been meticulously planned and styled – as it should be, of course!
How does this look grab you? Just imagine coming home to this fabulous structure every day – is there anything better than classic design styles to help pretty up a nice, big house? The brick walls, pitched roof, Georgian-style windows and pretty-as-a-picture garden trimmings just add the right dose of timeless elegance!
On the inside, the mansion enjoys a more modern look – just to remind us that we are, in fact, living in the 21st century. Thus, all the required style touches are here: an open-plan layout, a large and luxurious leather sofa, a neutral colour palette with spots of warm earthy tones, a sleek kitchen with all the desired elements, and floor-to-ceiling glass doors to help usher in natural light and provide stunning views of the backyard garden!
If you are going to be spending on style and size, you may as well include a bit of fun, right? And this games room is quite the perfect example of where one can retreat to for some fun and relaxation.
Located on the top floor, this space definitely brings as much style to the table as it does function: the sleek-white flooring and monochrome design attest to that.
This 3D rendering provides a tremendous idea of what the rear side of the house looks like. With a more modern style as the front, this rear side opens up much more via the spacious terrace, glass doors and enormous windows.
The expertly placed lighting fixtures add the ideal dazzling touches to the façade while the exterior furniture ensure that this is one terrace that provides an abundance of potential.
Let’s poke around a bit for some more visual inspiration.
