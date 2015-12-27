A Farmhouse of Simple Bliss

This modest sized home may look like your everyday farmhouse in Portugal but this property has literally risen from the rubble. For years the old farmhouse was left abandoned and nature took hold, with many assuming the building would be lost forever. However, Atelier Rua Arquitectos were delighted to be given the opportunity to restore the home back to its past glory.

Atelier Rua Arquitectos wanted to reform the surviving structure to create a home of modern appeal, which would serve the new owners well into the future. Most of all they wanted to try and infuse original rustic textures into a modern setting with the aim to bring a sense of history that could be appreciated by the new owners.

Join us to witness the results…