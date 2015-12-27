A Farmhouse of Simple Bliss

This modest sized home may look like your everyday farmhouse in Portugal but this property has literally risen from the rubble. For years the old farmhouse was left abandoned and nature took hold, with many assuming the building would be lost forever. However, Atelier Rua Arquitectos were delighted to be given the opportunity to restore the home back to its past glory.
Atelier Rua Arquitectos wanted to reform the surviving structure to create a home of modern appeal, which would serve the new owners well into the future. Most of all they wanted to try and infuse original rustic textures into a modern setting with the aim to bring a sense of history that could be appreciated by the new owners.
The façade has been completely renovated and the once dilapidated exterior has been rebuilt, re-plastered and given a fresh coat of paint. The farmhouse now has a rejuvenated, clean look thanks to the stark white render.
The home stands within an idyllic setting in the world. A short trip down the road one will find the historic town of Tavira that's close to fresh water lagoons. In the opposite direction there's the fishing village of Cacela Velha, which is home to pristine sandy beaches that only the locals know about.
This is a picture of the farmhouse before the tradesmen got their hands on it. The age of the building appears so obvious, being completely worn and poorly maintained. We can see that portions of the brick wall and exterior cladding is crumbling. Overall, it looks anything but desirable.
The white scheme and newly lightened atmosphere provides an enticing canvas for beautiful textural finishes. Look no further than the beautiful reclaimed timber found in various places around the room. The architects have really achieved that sense of texture through their furniture choices. In particular, the antique chest of drawers, vintage leather armchair and the stool found at the foot of the bed are inspired.
There were many challenges involved with the restoration but perhaps the greatest was to ensure even light penetration throughout the old building. Installing new windows and openings dramatically lightened the gloomier parts of the home. The kitchen is one of the main benefactors of these alterations.
The master bedroom provides a perfect space for the adults to retreat to. It's a low maintenance set up to ensure that it can be kept clean and tidy. Despite this there's a sense of warmth and cosiness to the space thanks to the soft textures found in particular spots. The ceiling is clad in timber to inject warmth into an otherwise crisp, white-walled interior.
While Atelier Rua Arquitectos wanted to bring history back to the home, they were also mindful that the new look home had to suit the modern desires of the owners. A luxurious swimming pool has been installed in the rear courtyard of the property. We love how the pool's subtle design blends within the context of the site.
In contrast to the modern feature of the previous image, we'd like to end by showing you one of the remaining historical features of the farmhouse. An ancient well that pre-dates the farmhouse has been lovingly restored. Although no longer functioning, the well brings a genuine historical appeal to the property and a fantastic talking point for when visitors arrive.
