The London Semi with a Gorgeous Garden Terrace

This once grand and well-proportioned semi-detached Victorian house in London’s Westbourne Grove had become a shadow of its former self. Many years of insensitive, piecemeal alterations and extensions, including a large 1970s rear extension that dominated the back of the house had taken a heavy toll. The clients approached us to formulate a scheme to rebuild the rear extension and rationalise the upper and lower ground floors. Rather than live between small individually purposed rooms they wanted an open plan lifestyle with larger and more versatile spaces conducive to modern family living.

With a brief such as this at their door, Nash Baker have created yet another modern masterpiece that has sought to provide a family with more space and the easy, unconstrained layout that they and the house so desperately craved. A restoration triumph, we think you'll love what the team has accomplished and maybe even be inspired to think about what could be possible for your home, so let's take a closer look!