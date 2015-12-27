The London Semi with a Gorgeous Garden Terrace

This once grand and well-proportioned semi-detached Victorian house in London’s Westbourne Grove had become a shadow of its former self. Many years of insensitive, piecemeal alterations and extensions, including a large 1970s rear extension that dominated the back of the house had taken a heavy toll. The clients approached us to formulate a scheme to rebuild the rear extension and rationalise the upper and lower ground floors. Rather than live between small individually purposed rooms they wanted an open plan lifestyle with larger and more versatile spaces conducive to modern family living.
With a brief such as this at their door, Nash Baker have created yet another modern masterpiece that has sought to provide a family with more space and the easy, unconstrained layout that they and the house so desperately craved. A restoration triumph, we think you'll love what the team has accomplished and maybe even be inspired to think about what could be possible for your home, so let's take a closer look!
Far from being what has become a relatively standard 'glass box' design, this amazing extension has seen fit to not only add valuable interior space, but up the style ante of the exterior significantly too. From here, we can see the lovely basement roof garden terrace, which has become a main feature of the space and behind it, the incredible kitchen window. Just creeping into view is the basement itself, which has been split into living spaces and a study.
Nash Baker Architects have sought to add only where necessary and the result is a wonderfully modern, yet understated home.
In the first picture, we couldn't see the extent of the beautiful terrace details, but from here, we can now appreciate a glass safety rail, spectacular mature shrubs and a wonderful wooden wall. Everything is a variation on a horizontal lined theme, with even the terrace furniture following suit, thanks to being low and wide.
This outside space has been integrated so well with the interior that it simply feels like a natural extension and we can imagine many wonderful evenings being spent out here.
We are sure you noticed the incredible window already, but as we take a closer look, isn't it just blowing you away? Finished in a wonderfully rustic metal, which is already showing signs of patina, this chunky addition makes simple work of housing part of the basement extension, as well as a newly created kitchen.
We just love these integral shutters and are seeing them pop up more and more in modern renovation and extension projects. The perfect way to guarantee privacy, but without shutting out every nuance of light, they are fast becoming one of our favourite features!
As we stand on the other side of the fabulous window, we can start to get a feel for just how magnificent this open plan home is. Offering all the light and freedom that the clients asked for, this bright room is the perfect contrast to the enclosed and serious study in the basement.
A minimalist kitchen fits the interior perfectly and continues the long lines that we have already identified outside and by choosing a colour that's close to the wooden window shutters, the room feels as though it simply stretches out, right into the garden.
The client brief stated that an open plan space was wanted and with a large kitchen, picturesque dining area and cosy family snug all in place, there can be no doubting that Nash Baker have gone above and beyond to give the clients exactly what they wanted. We don't know if we would ever want to be in another part of the house, given that this one room is so wonderfully refreshing, but we think we could still be tempted out onto that roof garden terrace in the summer months!
