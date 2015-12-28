Perfect way to remodel a house

A full remodelling of a basement townhouse property in Edinburgh, this incredible project was designed by Rachel Mayhew and completed to such an amazing standard that we couldn't not show you some up close details that have helped to make this such a special build.

Taking a traditional tall townhouse, the open plan living space that has been created is both modern and classic, allowing for a totally cohesive design scheme to step forward and welcome you into this stunning home. You won't find any elements that are too stark or contemporary in here and even the textiles have been chosen with location and heritage in mind. What amazing attention to detail.

Let's get inside this fabulous townhouse and see which details you find the most impressive.