Perfect way to remodel a house

A full remodelling of a basement townhouse property in Edinburgh, this incredible project was designed by Rachel Mayhew and completed to such an amazing standard that we couldn't not show you some up close details that have helped to make this such a special build.
Taking a traditional tall townhouse, the open plan living space that has been created is both modern and classic, allowing for a totally cohesive design scheme to step forward and welcome you into this stunning home. You won't find any elements that are too stark or contemporary in here and even the textiles have been chosen with location and heritage in mind. What amazing attention to detail.
Let's get inside this fabulous townhouse and see which details you find the most impressive.
When houses are this beautiful, it almost seems a shame to reconfigure the internal areas, but at the same time, they are such wonderful canvases that if you can transform the interior to look even half as lovely as the frontage, you will have a very special property on your hands.
Thankfully, Rachel Mayhew has more than met this challenge, having designed a wonderfully homely and breathtakingly beautiful layout that takes full advantage of a spacious floor plan to offer open plan living on an impressive scale. We are sure that this picture, from Chris Humphreys Photography, will have inspired many more traditional townhouse revamps!
Ground floor living can make us assume that a property would be dark, or at least not as bright as you would like, but that is demonstrably not the case in this Edinburgh masterpiece! Feeling drenched in natural sunlight, this absolutely stunning kitchen/living room sparkles as though it has a direct link to the sun itself.
The use of light stone on the floor is wonderful as it helps to make the room feel larger and bounces every ray of light around the room for extra brightness, plus it gives off a lovely warm vibe, as though we wouldn't need to wear slippers to comfortably pad around in here. The ideal partner to a pale Shaker style kitchen, we think the floor is really dictating the wider colour scheme here.
Do you remember that we said even the textiles has been given a lot of consideration in this project? Well now you can see what we meant! This charming little miniature living room set up features fabulous wing backed chairs, upholstered in a heritage tweed and accessorised with a charming tartan throw. We like to think that is a family tartan, but it's beautiful either way, so a very welcome addition.
Offering uninhibited views out into the garden, we think this relaxed seating area makes for a really sociable and happily situated spot.
Take a trip to any Scottish moors and you will be staggered by the vibrancy of the natural flora and fauna and we think it is a beautiful nod to that fact that has prompted the daring purple wall in this divine dining room. So reminiscent of wild heather, the splash of colour helps to make the white throughout the rest of the space really pop and prevents it from feeling too cold.
It's great to see that in addition to some wow factor colour, a little bit of tradition has also crept in, in the form of the wooden wall panelling. A fantastic nod to decor of the past, we can't help but wonder if it is original!
With white walls, heritage textiles and a relaxing vibe all taking charge in this amazing townhouse project, it's good to see a little injection of fun and designer style creeping in! We're talking, of course, about the fireplace, which has been painted a beautiful bronze colour! Certainly not a traditional idea, it manages to transform this cosy sitting room into something far more high-end.
With everything in the room having been kept as natural as possible, the painted fireplace is simply a fun addition, not an ostentatious and over the top feature and we think it makes a gorgeous impression!
When all other spaces are light and airy, how can you make your new bathroom really stand out? By making it a direct contrast! What a wonderfully rich and opulent space this is, complete with devilishly dark walls and rich wooden floor. The modern suite feels perfectly at home in here and though many people would have fallen prey to the assumption that an antique set up would have been installed, we love that Rachel Mayhew has turned her back on stereotypes and shunned pressure to remain true to the age of the property and has instead, chosen to install what feels organically right.
