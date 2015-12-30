Fantastic extension for an old terrace

When we think about terrace houses, what comes to mind? Pretty rows of Victorian homes, all lined up against each other with small gardens? As much as this is true for many terrace properties, there are a handful that are looking for ways to extend and increase their usable spaces. This is one such home!

With a wonderfully modern addition to the back of the house, the traditional and original frontage has been maintained and keeps the property looking unadulterated, while the inner workings have been reconfigured to open up every available nuance of room. We think you'll agree the end result is spectacular!

Let's take a closer look…