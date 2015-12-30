Fantastic extension for an old terrace

When we think about terrace houses, what comes to mind? Pretty rows of Victorian homes, all lined up against each other with small gardens? As much as this is true for many terrace properties, there are a handful that are looking for ways to extend and increase their usable spaces. This is one such home!
With a wonderfully modern addition to the back of the house, the traditional and original frontage has been maintained and keeps the property looking unadulterated, while the inner workings have been reconfigured to open up every available nuance of room. We think you'll agree the end result is spectacular!
Let's take a closer look…
What a beautifully finished extension! It's so much more than we could have hoped for and by having it encapsulate both the side pathway and the full width of the house, the created room is enormous. We might need to sit down for a moment to really take all of this detail work in, as the talented architects at Simon Gill have really gone above and beyond with this project!
Matching the bricks of the new portion to those of the original house has made for a totally harmonious acceptance of the extra space and, though some of the garden has been sacrificed by building a patio right outside the sliding glass wall, the illusion is given that it is still a decent size.
For some clients, merely doubling the amount of living space in their home would be enough. However, for those with a slightly more ambitious streak, we love that some extra touches have been included as they really demonstrate the flair at work.
Joining the extension is this lovely al fresco area, complete with built-in seat for two and a charming grill and food serving ledge. Creating a social zone in the garden helps to increase the outdoor space dramatically and by having the sliding doors open on a warm day, the entire ground-floor extension will also feel like part of the garden.
What a marvellous contrast this internal wall is. Bringing some much needed depth to the great swathes of white that are everywhere, this deep grey wall really helps to separate the indoor and outdoor spaces.
Being used to create a cosy and snug living room space, the darker tones help create a more intimate and enclosed area within the wider space and we think it's clever techniques, such as manipulative colour selecting, that make this house stand out from others with similar extension styles.
With a wonderfully dark seating area, the rest of this open-plan extension has been kept bright and airy, with a predominantly white colour scheme and this kitchen is simply the creme de la creme. With a reflective surface finish and numerous cupboards, the countertops have been kept relatively clear, allowing for a more minimalist approach to take precedence.
We love how angular everything is in this room and can imagine that standing at this perfectly rectangular island, preparing something delicious for dinner, would be reason enough to have started this project!
