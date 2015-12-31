A House That's More Than a Mews

Mews houses are a great way to ensure that coveted properties can be built in even the most overcrowded of urban locations, but that doesn't have to mean that they are lacking in style or elegance! These wonderful mews homes prove that with their charming exteriors, lovely shared courtyard and bijou interiors that feature open plan layouts.

London is seeing a number of new build mews projects spring up, as they are such good value and offer a wealth of usable living space, even in awkward locations, so let's take a closer look at this lovely development and see if you could picture yourself living in one.