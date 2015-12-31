A House That's More Than a Mews

Mews houses are a great way to ensure that coveted properties can be built in even the most overcrowded of urban locations, but that doesn't have to mean that they are lacking in style or elegance! These wonderful mews homes prove that with their charming exteriors, lovely shared courtyard and bijou interiors that feature open plan layouts.
London is seeing a number of new build mews projects spring up, as they are such good value and offer a wealth of usable living space, even in awkward locations, so let's take a closer look at this lovely development and see if you could picture yourself living in one.
Essentially a lovely terrace of two-storey homes, this mews development has taken great care to appear aesthetically pleasing, more traditional than its age would suggest and fantastically social. There almost seems to be a real cafe culture going on in the communal courtyard!
Providing the design expertise that has really made these homes beautiful, Granit Chartered Architects have managed to make something as practical as a mews development really shine and we have to say that we are really loving the added potted plants!
If you've never considered purchasing a mews house before, you might be about to change your mind, as this is something pretty special, isn't it? From the dark hardwood floor, to crisp white walls and and a super stylish, open plan kitchen, we have to say that this is a view we could happily walk into every day after being at work!
Though the space will naturally feel a little more enclosed once furniture is added, we think the usable footprint is significant enough that you would be hard pressed to make this feel claustrophobic. If this layout isn't quite to your taste, don't worry, as there are some other variations to see!
If you prefer to keep your kitchen a little more separate from your living room, how's this for a lovely variation on the mews theme? Taking advantage of an L-shaped floor plan, the kitchen has been pushed to the back of the room, but still offers easy access to and views of the sofa zone, meaning that cooks can talk to their guests while they slave away!
As a side note; we love that the window frames are natural wood in these properties, as plastic ones could have run the risk of looking a little cheap, which these houses most definitely are not.
If you are loving the style of these pared back mews houses but you would be looking to inject a little colour and personality into your own, were you to buy one, that is totally possible, as this amazing kitchen proves! The design team have been careful to offer an impressive range of styles and colours, so as to appeal to all tastes and family set ups.
Against the wooden floor, we have to say that we think this crimson cabinet system looks absolutely fantastic and it's lovely to see design teams actually thinking about their potential customers.
Don't go thinking that these mews houses are a budget way to own your own home and that as such they necessarily skimp on luxury items, as they really don't! Just look at this super en suite bathroom if you don't believe us.
Situated behind some subtle doors, this en suite allows residents to enjoy all the mod cons of a much bigger home. It's great to see that a very neutral scheme has been used in this space, as that leaves far more potential for decorating the bedroom itself.
When building houses for people that haven't directly commissioned them, it's important to leave a certain amount of ambiguity when it comes to design, after all, it needs to be easy for new residents to adapt and change, if it's not to their taste. With that in mind, we think this super pared back and very modest room is ideal for a mews development and really is a demonstration of a tuned in design team. Naturally, if the property is sold before completion, these are items that can be adapted before residents move in.
A fabulous collection of mews houses that we think would make terrific first homes, we are almost jealous that we aren't just getting on the property ladder ourselves!
