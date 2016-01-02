The Stonework Cottage That Loves Entertaining

A fabulous and deceptively large property, this super home almost looks to be a terrace of smaller houses all joined up, but in reality it is just one enormous house! When you know this, the size and stature really is impressive, but it's the extra additions that can be found to the rear that really set this terrific stone home apart from so many other projects.

How many houses can you say have a heritage look but include a social cooking zone in the back garden, while also enjoying an enormous conservatory and a totally independent workshop kitchen? We bet you could name a few until that last detail!

Come with us as we take a closer look at one of the most impressive homes we have ever seen.