Simple way to modify your terrace

When space is at an all time premium, you need to get clever with your extension plans and if you are working to a very stringent budget, this applies even more so.

Terrace houses are notoriously in need of extra space, but knowing how and where to add it can be tricky. You don't want to impact negatively on the traditional aesthetics of your home, but at the same time, you cannot go a minute longer without that bigger kitchen you have been dreaming of, so how do you compromise?

We think this fantastic glass box extension is the perfect way to increase the space and light flow in your home, without overshadowing the original style of the house that you fell in love with. Let's take a look and see if you agree!