Simple way to modify your terrace

When space is at an all time premium, you need to get clever with your extension plans and if you are working to a very stringent budget, this applies even more so.
Terrace houses are notoriously in need of extra space, but knowing how and where to add it can be tricky. You don't want to impact negatively on the traditional aesthetics of your home, but at the same time, you cannot go a minute longer without that bigger kitchen you have been dreaming of, so how do you compromise?
We think this fantastic glass box extension is the perfect way to increase the space and light flow in your home, without overshadowing the original style of the house that you fell in love with. Let's take a look and see if you agree!
From the outside, it may not look as though this addition is actually adding a whole lot of space to the interior, but in reality, it is having a dramatic impact on where furniture is placed, which in turn, frees up valuable floorspace.
We love what Gruff Limited has created here, as the extension is sympathetic to the age of the house, understated enough to not overpower the surroundings and narrow enough to not impact on necessary access. What a small but perfectly formed addition!
Though the view out of this glass extension might not be terrifically inspiring, being able to place the dining table next to the window does allow for a lot more natural light to accompany meals and makes for a bright and airy space.
We might be tempted to add some troughs of pretty flowers on the dividing fence, or maybe even a hanging herb garden, as that would really perk up the view, but even in the absence of such frivolities, the natural wood makes for a lovely and warm backdrop to every meal!
Can you picture how much darker this room would be without the glass box extension in place? We can and it makes us shudder! Though this is an exceptionally pretty space, in a clearly heritage home, a solid wall would make the whole area feel far too dark and blocked in, so we can see why great swathes of glazing were necessary!
By adding in the extension, extra floorspace has been created, which has allowed the kitchen to be transformed into an open plan kitchen/dining room and we think the residents must love it!
You may have ben wondering if this glass box extension gives rise to a lack of privacy, for either the residents or their neighbours, but as we can see from this angle, it would be a very difficult task to peer in and see anything. Likewise, the height of the dividing fence makes it impossible for people too look into the neighbouring house windows.
While your need for space will be your first priority, we always like to see a considerate mindset when thinking about neighbours and any additions will naturally make them think about their privacy, which you should always be sensitive to.
If you are considering something similar for your terrace home, be aware that you will need to hire a talented design and installation team that is fully experienced in such precision work. Each glazing panel will be relatively expensive, so any issue during fitment could prove to be catastrophic, plus, you want to be sure that this addition will have the longevity you expect! Be sure to ask for references and look at pictures of previous work, paying close attention to those pesky corner joins, where untidy work could be noticeable!
Do you think this is a good way to add some extra space to a terrace house? For more ideas, take a look at this Ideabook: The Perfect Addition to a Victorian Terrace. It's a larger project than this one, but we think you will find it really interesting!