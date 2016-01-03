A Flawlessly Finished Home with a Raw Edge

Making star features out of exposed block work walls, extensive glazing and industrial nuances, this fabulous family home is one that is just that little bit different.

’By extending and reconfiguring the plan, a sustainable, minimal and light filled family home was created with an open plan kitchen, dining and living areas that open directly to the outside via frameless triple glazed windows and a large glazed sliding door. We inserted views through the house from the front door to increase the sense of space and connection with the garden. Industrial materials were exposed, utilised and celebrated such as black MDF for the kitchen, concrete blocks for the exposed blockwork walls and power floated white concrete for the floor, which also helped to reduce construction costs.’

With a brief in place to utilise industrial styling, there is no doubting the design team's commitment to this project, but such details were not achieved at the detriment of more eco concerns. With Passive Input Ventilation in place, as well as extra insulation in the floors, walls and roof and triple glazed windows, this is an energy efficient home that will enjoy significant reductions in heating costs over the years, while making a positive contribution to the environment.

Let's take a look at this lovely build!