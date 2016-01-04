The Semi-Detached Home Hiding a Glazed Masterpiece

Winchmore Hill, in London, is hiding a surprise. At the back of one of its regular looking semi-detached houses lies a glazed extension that far from just adding extra space for the residents, has upped the style stakes of the home.

You might think that once you've seen one glass box extension, you've seen them all but don't be fooled! These fantastic modern additions to traditional homes come in every size and style that you can think of, naturally adapting themselves to the available space to wrk with and either blending or contrasting with original buildings perfectly.

Let's take a look at an extension that we think you'll agree is very special.