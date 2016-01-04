The Semi-Detached Home Hiding a Glazed Masterpiece

Winchmore Hill, in London, is hiding a surprise. At the back of one of its regular looking semi-detached houses lies a glazed extension that far from just adding extra space for the residents, has upped the style stakes of the home.
You might think that once you've seen one glass box extension, you've seen them all but don't be fooled! These fantastic modern additions to traditional homes come in every size and style that you can think of, naturally adapting themselves to the available space to wrk with and either blending or contrasting with original buildings perfectly.
Let's take a look at an extension that we think you'll agree is very special.
We think you can already tell that this extension is something pretty extraordinary. Instead of a frameless glass box, which many homes are now choosing, this dramatic two-piece addition is a medley of fantastic materials and inspired design, all finished off with Maxlight doors, a box glazed corner window panel, roof lights and Clerestory roof glazing, which were all supplied by the team at Culmax.
Increasing light circulation, space and style points were the obvious combined objectives of this lovely addition and we are keen to take a closer look.
The closer we get to this extension, the more we can see just how gorgeous the materials being used are. Of course, the glazing itself is incredible and shaped perfectly to fit every insert, but coupled with natural wood cladding and an anthracite grey frame system, the overall impression is one of not only high-end finishes but high style stakes.
We think it's always a brave decision to stray from the original styling of a house, when adding an extension, but this property has accepted a starkly modern extra room without hesitation and made it the star feature!
Where so many people would have only had sliding glazed doors, the design team have also included a superb triangular above door window. The perfect demonstration of how it's the little details that can have the most impact, this additional window is drawing in so much extra light! We know there will be other unexpected windows in place now as well!
Walking into this open plan kitchen/dining room, with spare space for relaxing, it is clear that light is being considered as one of the building materials and being combined with the white walls, natural wood flooring and exposed brickwork to create an exciting and valuable extra room.
As we turn to our right, we start to get a feel for how perfectly finished this room is and that's just the glazing we are talking about! We see another high level secret window and can now understand the benefit of the corner window, which is helping to draw light directly into the eating area.
Light is literally bouncing off every available surface, from the polished wood floor to the dazzling white walls and with the space being furnished not sparsely, but carefully, there are no obstacles for it to hit. We have to say that we really love the pop of yellow that the armchair brings too!
A split level interior means that the kitchen is up some stairs, overlooking the rest of this amazing space and we would have guessed that it would be a sparkling white and warm wood combination. We are so glad it doesn't disappoint. Maintaining the continuity that is so important for creating a cohesive room, every functional area simply flows into the next with an easy and well-lit grace and we think it's fantastic that nothing is trying to compete with the natural light and connection to the outside that have clearly been the driving forces of the build.
