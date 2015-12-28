The Family Home of Hidden Talents

This family home by Mexican architects Romero De La Mora is made from equal helpings of restraint and attention to detail. The design follows a philosophy that a home should be at one with its surroundings, allowing a sense of mystique to be left behind the front door. Those who call this residence home can embrace their setting full of wonderful modern features and finishes, all the while hiding behind a subtle and private exterior.

You'll soon see how the architects created a sophisticated family residence with an interior of masterful orchestration of spatial sequence. The combined kitchen and living areas are something to behold and will no doubt inspire. Let's begin our tour…