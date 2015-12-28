The Family Home of Hidden Talents

This family home by Mexican architects Romero De La Mora is made from equal helpings of restraint and attention to detail. The design follows a philosophy that a home should be at one with its surroundings, allowing a sense of mystique to be left behind the front door. Those who call this residence home can embrace their setting full of wonderful modern features and finishes, all the while hiding behind a subtle and private exterior.
You'll soon see how the architects created a sophisticated family residence with an interior of masterful orchestration of spatial sequence. The combined kitchen and living areas are something to behold and will no doubt inspire. Let's begin our tour…
Even the most luxurious of family homes can have a humble exterior. This is exactly the case here with the newly built home fitting unassumingly on the street. Its low-lying form is comprised of a geometric shapes and a passive scheme. Let's enter and see how the home shapes up on the inside.
Inside the kitchen you can begin to appreciate the décor's monochrome scheme, consisting of light greys, creams and crisp whites. The timber cabinets do not look at all out of place against the sea of glossy surfaces.
Playing as an extension of the island counter is a dining table that's paired with contemporary curved chairs. Bringing another style into play are the industrial hanging lights, which illuminate the table ever so nicely.
From this image we can see how much character and personality exists within the shared living areas. Notice how the sofa and pillows match the same tones of the décor. A variety of installed lighting, including the amazing strip lighting, ensures this family setting has an ethereal and soothing ambience.
In order to maximise space inside the modern en suite, Romero De La Mora have opted for a linear washing area fitted against one wall. Refreshingly, the geometric timber countertop is as streamlined as possible, with the only obstruction coming from the geometrically shaped sink. We are big fans of the nature inspired artwork hanging up on the rear wall, which helps break up the modernity of the space.
The translucency of the rear exterior shows off a different side to the home. In contrast to the front façade, we can see how the family can enjoy a more open setting towards their private garden.
The white render and black steel framework ties in nicely with the huge sheets of glass, creating a stunning geometric look overall. The box-like assembly appears most spectacularly all lit up in the evening as shown here.
