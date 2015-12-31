The ingredients for a delicious dining room

If there is division we like to cherish in our house, it is without a doubt the one between the living and dining room since these two come together in one place, even though they have different functions. The side of the living room is for relaxation and wellness, while the dining room is to enjoy a meal alone or, depending on the day, surrounded by guests.
While they are merged in one area, both are staffed by pieces of furniture and decorative accessories that differentiate one from the other. On one hand we have the sofa, TV and coffee table. On the other, we have the dining table, chairs and sideboard.
However, to have a harmonious room the two areas must speak the same language. Sometimes though you might look at the room and don’t like its décor and general appearance… the areas just simply converse in different tongues. Hence, the need for improvement and adding something unique is born and we decided to help you redecorate your dining room and turn it into a more personal and lively place.
Let's discover then the best ideas for improving the dining room!
Do you like art? Of course, there are superb works of art that are quite expensive and we can hardly afford to have them on display inside the dining room. But that's not a reason to forsake art. Nowadays, there are very competitive prices in the markets for beautiful works, looking for a home to expand its beauty and personality.
Each artwork has a meaning, a story, something to tell; whether by its colours, drawings or less explicit traits. We will look, analyse and reflect upon a work of art… whether during party nights or at times of loneliness… searching to find associating details.
Art is just that, full of hidden details that reflect and decorate the pale walls. Besides adding beauty to the room, artwork gives colour to that neutral and empty walls, bringing people closer who identify with it. The piece of art will definitely improve the décor of your dining room.
Why not be daring? Yes, let's dare and give personality to the dining room! We recommend including a distinguishing element that will stand on a different level from anything else. It doesn't even need a function!
This feature will draw attention and make it stand out from anything else in the room. Do you already know an element in the house that can create such an effect? Yes? Then add it to the dining room’s décor to create a new and interesting detail.
One of the ideal solutions will undoubtedly be simple and timeless furniture. Why? Well, the answer is quite simple. Fashion comes and goes, taste won’t remain the same and ideas change quickly. We might jump on the bandwagon to buy a purple blouse, for example, but after a couple of years the trend changes and purple is nowhere to be found.
Unlike a blouse though, a piece of furniture is expensive and we cannot buy a new one each time we abandon a trend. It is an investment that lasts for a lifetime so it is necessary to put your money on a timeless piece with neutral and simple lines.
It will be easier to blend it with decorative details and colour accents (wall colour, carpet, accessories), which are more practical and cheaper to change. The simpler the furniture and the more neutral it is, the easier will be to adapt to different looks and styles in the room. That is what makes it timeless!
We know light to be fundamental in a house, especially in winter, as the nights get long. Inevitably, the first concern we have in decorating the dining room is to put a ceiling lighting fixture. But perhaps this is not enough as more lights will translate to an environment that will be cosy, pleasant and beautiful.
In addition to a pendant or a chandelier, opt for a table or floor lamp as they add more light to the house, creating a harmonious and attractive ambience. For a fully illuminated room you can turn all the lights on or, for a calmer and relaxing atmosphere, you can rely on the indirect glow of the secondary lamps.
A rug brings comfort, softness and delicacy to the environment and the colour and style you choose will affect whether it harmonises with the floor. It is a common to use rugs in the living room area, under the coffee table and the sofa. However, one can have rugs in both areas, whether similar or not. With a rug under the dining table and chairs you will surely create a cosy place.
Décor goes beyond being the icing on the cake as without it the whole house will be bare and soulless despite the beautiful furniture. Every detail is the hallmark of your own style and personality. After all, it's the personal touches that distinguish different homes.
The dining table should not avoid decorative accessories. So, fill the empty spaces with ornamental details, but don’t go overboard as it will be meaningless. Rather, opt for a simple arrangement, including flowers or plants, candles, stones, shells or even your own DIY creations.
