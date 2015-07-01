Modern Bulthaup kitchen in Notting Hill

Kitchen Architecture are expert British kitchen planners who know all too well that the Bauhaus notion of “form follows function” is a key element to great home design, and that something designed to be functional and practical can still be entirely beautiful and sleek.

Designing kitchens using Bulthaup kitchens—a Bauhaus-inspired kitchen manufacturer from Germany—they've created dream kitchens for Michelin-starred chefs, creating kitchens that display all the qualities of a true Bauhaus-inspired design; high quality, functionality and visual beauty.

This project is part of a stunning townhouse in London's Notting Hill, which is a light-filled home that's classic on the outside and modern and minimal inside. With a few ingenious design points that set this kitchen apart from the rest, and with a look and feel of total luxury, it's easy to see why Bulthaup is a renowned kitchen company of the highest standard.

Let's take a look at their work…