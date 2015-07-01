Modern Bulthaup kitchen in Notting Hill

Kitchen Architecture are expert British kitchen planners who know all too well that the Bauhaus notion of “form follows function” is a key element to great home design, and that something designed to be functional and practical can still be entirely beautiful and sleek.
Designing kitchens using Bulthaup kitchens—a Bauhaus-inspired kitchen manufacturer from Germany—they've created dream kitchens for Michelin-starred chefs, creating kitchens that display all the qualities of a true Bauhaus-inspired design; high quality, functionality and visual beauty.
This project is part of a stunning townhouse in London's Notting Hill, which is a light-filled home that's classic on the outside and modern and minimal inside. With a few ingenious design points that set this kitchen apart from the rest, and with a look and feel of total luxury, it's easy to see why Bulthaup is a renowned kitchen company of the highest standard.
Let's take a look at their work…
Given its West London location and its stunning classic façade, you know this three-storey terrace is going to be anything but dull.
But would you have picked a ground-floor as spacious and modern?
Now we can see the true size of the home, which is large and breezy; a feeling only reinforced by the abundance of bright whites. Dominating the spacious modern kitchen is the large island, which serves as central focal point and as the social 'hub' of the home.
The island is not just a worktop and bench space; it also houses all appliances and ample storage, avoiding the need for walls units. Matching the sleek and minimal kitchen is the floating staircase, using an almost invisible glass balustrade in keeping with the minimal theme.
At the rear of the ground-floor, adjacent to the stunning example of a Bulthaup kitchen, is the spacious dining area, whose minimal design, with white walls and a generous amount of light, gives a feeling of a modern art gallery.
Replacing the rear wall are full-length folding glass doors, which only add to the positive aura of the home.
No luxury appliance was left out of this kitchen; even a combination steam oven as well as a warming drawer have been installed. Not familiar with steam ovens? As the name suggests, it's used to steam food, such as vegetables, fish and poultry.
By steaming vegetables you will retain all of its nutrients, as opposed to boiling. By using a steam oven to reheat leftovers, it helps retain the food's nutrients, texture, and flavour. Warming drawers also do as their name suggests.
By hiding the majority of the appliances, the kitchen almost has more of a living room feel, which also helps to meet the brief of creating a space that's sociable and multifunctional.
Smart design often goes unnoticed, which only exemplifies just how shrewd it is. In this kitchen, the wall units are free-standing, almost appearing to float thanks to the cantilevered design. This only heightens the minimal aesthetic this Bulthaup kitchen aims to achieve, whilst also augmenting the spacious feeling.
