This Might Be Europe's Cutest Country Cottage

We believe we've found Europe's cutest country cottage. If you're fan of this style of home you're going to simply love this place. This quaint little abode has been designed to arouse feelings of harmony and comfort throughout every room by the imaginative minds at FingerHaus.

This really is a cottage that's small in size but big in personality. You'll soon see how there's a sense of wonder behind the décor that might remind some of a Grimms' fairytale. Thankfully though, there are no foul creatures hiding inside the attic or any of the closets! However, what you will find is something far more pleasing to the eyes and senses…