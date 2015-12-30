This Might Be Europe's Cutest Country Cottage

We believe we've found Europe's cutest country cottage. If you're fan of this style of home you're going to simply love this place. This quaint little abode has been designed to arouse feelings of harmony and comfort throughout every room by the imaginative minds at FingerHaus.
This really is a cottage that's small in size but big in personality. You'll soon see how there's a sense of wonder behind the décor that might remind some of a Grimms' fairytale. Thankfully though, there are no foul creatures hiding inside the attic or any of the closets! However, what you will find is something far more pleasing to the eyes and senses…
Welcome to the beautiful country cottage. For those wondering where you'll find the freshly finished home, the answer is rural Germany. Here we can see the formation of the property resembles a modern take on the traditional cottage. The façade facing the street has a certain closed character, offering its owners privacy from admiring passers-by. We're intrigued to find out whether the cottage retains a traditional style similar to the exterior inside, or if a more modern touch has been desired.
Before we venture inside, let's take a step back to take a look at the cottage from a different perspective. The form of the cottage appears much like other traditional homes found in the area, with its pitched roof and timber panel cladding. We can see that the cottage has a very well maintained garden that's filled with blooming flowers. It really does present itself as the perfect setting for one to live.
When guests come knocking they'll be greeted to a lovely, warm welcome to the cottage. Fewer hallways are as perfectly organised as the one found here. It looks so neat and it seems that everything has found its place.
Those that arrive can take their dirty shoes off with ease thanks to the wooden bench located next to the front door. Better yet, the unsightly shoes can be stored out of sight and mind inside.
Tucked in a quiet corner of a sitting room is seating for those wishing to spend some time alone in peace and quiet. The wicker armchair is a particularly great choice and will no doubt be used at every opportunity for those wishing to make a dent in their novel.
Moving further inside, the cottage opens up into a spacious combined kitchen and dining area. The décor style is super cosy thanks to the choice and placement of furniture and accessories. The highlight for us has to be the pairing of the timber dining table with the vintage inspired upholstery chairs with their unique pink and white shaded covers.
Let's look more closely inside the kitchen to see how FingerHaus have created such an attractive and practical space. The cabinets are classical in style and provide a playful throw-back to the cottage's influences. The timber benchtop working surfaces merge effortlessly with the scheme of the rest of the room, while also providing plenty of practical space to work with.
How cute is this? We simply love the choice of shelves installed in the kitchen. You really can't match the look achieved by country style design, as seen here. It's the ideal set-up for the perfect cup of tea to be shared with family and friends.
The upstairs bathroom offers a slightly different colour palette from the other rooms, dominated instead by a shade of cream. The sweeping effect created by the wall tiles cleverly helps to create a uniform and balanced finish, tricking the eye, as it’s not entirely clear where the junction of the walls and ceiling begin.
Though there is no shortage of natural light, the bright downlights illuminate every nook and corner of the space, helping to provide a lovely space for the owners to reinvigorate and refresh themselves every morning.
To see inside another beautiful dwelling, be sure to check out: A Picturesque Pocket-Sized Family Home.