Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

This Might Be Europe's Cutest Country Cottage

Luke Riley Luke Riley
Loading admin actions …

We believe we've found Europe's cutest country cottage. If you're fan of this style of home you're going to simply love this place. This quaint little abode has been designed to arouse feelings of harmony and comfort throughout every room by the imaginative minds at FingerHaus.

This really is a cottage that's small in size but big in personality. You'll soon see how there's a sense of wonder behind the décor that might remind some of a Grimms' fairytale. Thankfully though, there are no foul creatures hiding inside the attic or any of the closets! However, what you will find is something far more pleasing to the eyes and senses…  

A modern take on tradition

homify Country house
homify

homify
homify
homify

Welcome to the beautiful country cottage. For those wondering where you'll find the freshly finished home, the answer is rural Germany. Here we can see the formation of the property resembles a modern take on the traditional cottage. The façade facing the street has a certain closed character, offering its owners privacy from admiring passers-by. We're intrigued to find out whether the cottage retains a traditional style similar to the exterior inside, or if a more modern touch has been desired. 

A perfect setting in the country

homify Country house
homify

homify
homify
homify

Before we venture inside, let's take a step back to take a look at the cottage from a different perspective. The form of the cottage appears much like other traditional homes found in the area, with its pitched roof and timber panel cladding. We can see that the cottage has a very well maintained garden that's filled with blooming flowers. It really does present itself as the perfect setting for one to live. 

A great first impression

homify Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

When guests come knocking they'll be greeted to a lovely, warm welcome to the cottage. Fewer hallways are as perfectly organised as the one found here. It looks so neat and it seems that everything has found its place. 

Those that arrive can take their dirty shoes off with ease thanks to the wooden bench located next to the front door. Better yet, the unsightly shoes can be stored out of sight and mind inside. 

A place to read

homify Country style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Tucked in a quiet corner of a sitting room is seating for those wishing to spend some time alone in peace and quiet. The wicker armchair is a particularly great choice and will no doubt be used at every opportunity for those wishing to make a dent in their novel. 

The heart of the home

homify Country style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Moving further inside, the cottage opens up into a spacious combined kitchen and dining area. The décor style is super cosy thanks to the choice and placement of furniture and accessories. The highlight for us has to be the pairing of the timber dining table with the vintage inspired upholstery chairs with their unique pink and white shaded covers. 

Rustic charms inside the kitchen

homify Country style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Let's look more closely inside the kitchen to see how FingerHaus have created such an attractive and practical space. The cabinets are classical in style and provide a playful throw-back to the cottage's influences. The timber benchtop working surfaces merge effortlessly with the scheme of the rest of the room, while also providing plenty of practical space to work with. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Inspired by another era

homify KitchenCabinets & shelves
homify

homify
homify
homify

How cute is this? We simply love the choice of shelves installed in the kitchen. You really can't match the look achieved by country style design, as seen here. It's the ideal set-up for the perfect cup of tea to be shared with family and friends. 

A great place to start the day

homify Country style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The upstairs bathroom offers a slightly different colour palette from the other rooms, dominated instead by a shade of cream. The sweeping effect created by the wall tiles cleverly helps to create a uniform and balanced finish, tricking the eye, as it’s not entirely clear where the junction of the walls and ceiling begin.

Though there is no shortage of natural light, the bright downlights illuminate every nook and corner of the space, helping to provide a lovely space for the owners to reinvigorate and refresh themselves every morning. 

To see inside another beautiful dwelling, be sure to check out: A Picturesque Pocket-Sized Family Home.

Creating your ideal barbecue patio
Is this your ideal country cottage? Or do you prefer something a little more modern? Let us know your thoughts!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks