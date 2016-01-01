The Secret Ultra-Modern Bunker Home

There is something truly special about homes that are able to showcase the best of modern architecture and new-age materials. It feels as though we are able to gain a glimpse into the future of how we're supposed to be living.
The property we're about to take a tour is one of the homes that shows-off future living today. Walking through the home is a unique experience due to its unusual form, striking use of timber and surreal location. The clever minds responsible for the project were no other than Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos, a Portugese firm renown for their inventive attitude to home design. Their innovative and eco-sensitive design displayed in this project could be their most well resolved effort yet.
The project of this house foresees both to reconstruct and augment a ruin into a weekend retreat within a site with extraordinary morphological characteristics. The site is over 4000sqm and is situated in a protected natural area. The conditions for a concrete dwelling to be constructed could only proceed under the preservation of all the trees found on the site. This and other extensive conditions heavily restricted the type and size of structure able to be built.
The design response from the architects was ambitious to say the least. A home was to be created within a concrete and glass shell that would be located within a carefully selected spot. As you can see in the image, the building sits flat on the site with part of one end section overhanging over the landscape. We simply must look closer.
Since their first visit to the site, it was clear that the architects were dealing with a very delicate project. The surrounding landscape provided the main reference for the construction to occur. The owners gave freedom to the architects to achieve the desired outcome. The owners themselves had been regular visitors to the area for over 20 years for their water skying holiday and had grown a deep affection for the wild nature found there.
The interiors have really taken a surprising outlook. Covered in unfinished timber, the grey concrete façade has an incredible contrast on the inside. Full of light and inviting, the grain of the wood gives the interiors that much needed warmth that only a natural material can achieve. A true minimalist décor has been achieved in the living room with only contemporary furniture featuring.
It was always an important consideration for the homes design to incorporate the picturesque views on offer, but finding the views was difficult considering the restrictions imposed on the build. As you can see, the architects have worked around these restrictions.
Various openings have been cut out of the concrete shell, inviting those inside to contemplate the geometry of the internal spaces, as well as to embrace the beauty of nature beyond.
There are certain areas or features of a home that not everyone wants to reveal. Usually we tell guests to simply ignore it and move them along quickly. This home has another solution to this problem. What appears like an ordinary wall has something lying behind…
The completely slide-able wall reveals a small office space behind. Though undoubtedly an important and practical part of the home, the office is best not seen when work is finished. The clever design ensures that once the thought of work can be removed, ensuring the owners can focus on something more fun.
There is truly something magnificent about this scene. The bathroom resonates with the natural landscape which can be viewed without interruption via the floor-to-ceiling windows. We can’t help but feel as though we are in the setting of an exclusive Nordic spa thanks to the beautiful timber joinery and outstanding wash basin and tub combination.
For a similar project, why not take a look at the following Ideabook: A Captivating Contemporary Home.