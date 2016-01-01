The Secret Ultra-Modern Bunker Home

There is something truly special about homes that are able to showcase the best of modern architecture and new-age materials. It feels as though we are able to gain a glimpse into the future of how we're supposed to be living.

The property we're about to take a tour is one of the homes that shows-off future living today. Walking through the home is a unique experience due to its unusual form, striking use of timber and surreal location. The clever minds responsible for the project were no other than Correia/Ragazzi Arquitectos, a Portugese firm renown for their inventive attitude to home design. Their innovative and eco-sensitive design displayed in this project could be their most well resolved effort yet.