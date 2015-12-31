A Tranquil Home on Party Island

In Ibiza's beautiful rural areas, the lifestyle the island offers is played out in a different fashion. Rather than the mad party and booze induced affair that most people visit Ibiza for, these rural parts take a slower pace where life and nature is best appreciated with a relaxed approach. The project we're to take a tour of today has been built with this ethos in mind.

A genuine highlight of the home is the scenery. The drama of the arid and undulating landscape explains why the owners fell in love with the run-down home that stood before. The decision to renovate was an easy one as the former house had fallen into disrepair and was in need of some investment. The owners employed the architecture firm Kabaz, who were thrilled to take over a project with such tremendous upside.

Come and see how they turned a run-down house into a luxurious summer escape.