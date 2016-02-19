The Perfect New Build

Although they don't have the charm and character of period properties, new builds certainly aren't without their benefits. Functional, efficient and suited to a contemporary lifestyle, new builds cater to our modern needs and expectations. They have their own charm, evident in their stylish and sleek interiors and generous, open plan layouts.

This house, part of 9 units designed by Lee Evans Partnership in conjunction with developers Kingston Homes, is a perfect example. The modern home offers a triple-height entrance gallery, private drive and garage, accommodation over 3 floors and large open plan living areas and garden rooms. The properties on this estate have all been designed to reflect the mass and height of the local Edwardian townhouses and have been constructed using a mixture of natural and new materials.

Time for a closer look…