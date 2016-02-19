The Perfect New Build

Although they don't have the charm and character of period properties, new builds certainly aren't without their benefits. Functional, efficient and suited to a contemporary lifestyle, new builds cater to our modern needs and expectations. They have their own charm, evident in their stylish and sleek interiors and generous, open plan layouts.
This house, part of 9 units designed by Lee Evans Partnership in conjunction with developers Kingston Homes, is a perfect example. The modern home offers a triple-height entrance gallery, private drive and garage, accommodation over 3 floors and large open plan living areas and garden rooms. The properties on this estate have all been designed to reflect the mass and height of the local Edwardian townhouses and have been constructed using a mixture of natural and new materials.
Time for a closer look…
As we approach the modern estate, we're welcomed by attractive looking homes that certainly do reflect the traditional Edwardian architecture of the surrounding streetscape. However, these houses are also very contemporary in their design and the façades are fresh and immaculate with large windows to maximise natural light throughout the interior.
A mixture of white plaster—a distinctive reference to the Edwardian style—and traditional red brick, come together to form the exterior. The slate roofs, with their peaks and troughs, create a connection between all the buildings.
The front courtyard is small but attractive, with a pathway leading to the house and a flourish of green along the borders. There is also parking to the side, giving the property extra points for practicality.
The open plan kitchen is bright and airy with a sleek white kitchen island, complete with integrated storage, taking centre stage. The electric hob has been incorporated into the design and the modern extractor fan is located directly above.
The rich, warm tones of the timber floorboards balance out the stark white kitchen furniture and the cool blue-grey on the walls. Here, you can see how the rectangular archway creates a division between the kitchen and dining area without closing off the space or blocking the light from flowing to the rear rooms.
Another perspective reveals the view from the kitchen out to the garden. The view has been framed by the modern windows and country style green and white polka dot blinds. The fabric sits nicely against the minty tones and white ceiling and is just one small touch of country charm in an otherwise ultra-modern kitchen.
The modern dining room is located below the highest point of the pitched roof. The skylights make use of this and, in conjunction with the timber framed patio doors, flood the space with natural light so that it almost feels like you're dining outdoors. The natural tones also work to create a sense of being at one with nature, without exposing the room to the elements.
