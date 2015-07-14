6 inspiring timber floor designs

Timber flooring is definitely the workhorse of a busy home. Not only does timber offer exquisite style and elegance, it is a timeless and age-defiant choice that suits heritage properties, as well as contemporary residences. Timber is perfect for a family or a hectic household, not only is it easy to clean and care for, but when maintained correctly, can last over 100 years. Timber oozes character, through its warm tones, and soft pliable aesthetic, wooden flooring offers a host of different options. As there are many different styles, hues, designs, and patterns, it can be difficult knowing where to begin when choosing a timber floor for your home.

Today on homify we are looking at a range of different timber floors that each impart their own flair and ambience. For some inspiration and exciting interior examples, check out the images below, and consider timber for your domestic space.