The UK's 10 very best conservatories

Conservatories are no longer simply a 'bolt on' addition to your home that bears no resemblance to the existing structure. These days they feature sharp design, sleek lines and sympathetic styling that help make them an extra room in your house, not simply a secondary item.
From traditional through to modern, there are styles to suit every design and every taste and we've gathered some of our favourites from around the UK to show you today.
Let's take a closer look at the examples that might influence your next home improvement project…
We thought we should start this article with a real bang and nothing does that quite like this extraordinary conservatory from the professionals at Framemaster. Far from being just an extension, this space has captured the essence of the home and sought to offer a tangible connection to the outside that shouldn't be impaired by frames or structure, leaving us with this incredible panoramic wall.
Adding contrasting in the form of the chunky roof frame, this feels like a sturdy, yet gentle addition and by opting for natural flooring, the outside that is clearly so important, is invited to come indoors too. A truly enlightening, in every way, build; we love it.
From one ultra contemporary extreme, we come to this charming traditional orangery, which is one of a twin pair featured and installed at a period property. We love the contrast that this provides with the former example and it shows just how much possibility there is to integrate with every style of home.
More of an actual room than we might assume conservatories to be, this special space has windows and doors, but a totally clear, shallow pitched roof, allowing the glazing to draw light in, as though pulled down by gravity. Decorated in an English country garden style, this is the perfect accompaniment to the wider property.
Found in the exclusive Knightsbridge postcode, in London, this fabulous conservatory is bridging the gap, literally, between modernity and traditional styling and making it look so effortless. A perfect 'glass box' extension, it has added an extra room, this time a dining area, but done so with such reverence that it really does look as though it could have long been here.
The monochrome decor and structure work together with the house façade to blend in seamlessly and the end result is a beautiful conservatory that defies all preconceptions!
If you have ever thought of conservatories as a plastic addition to your home that might add a little extra room but don't bring added style, think again. What you are imagining is long gone and in its place is a desire to build additional rooms that feel like a natural evolution of the wider home.
Take this amazing example; there is absolutely no doubting that the rest of the house is decorated in a comparatively luxe way, but by giving the conservatory drapes, chandeliers and a marble floor, we can see just how far extension design has come! Can we live in here please?
Natural materials working together will never be an unpopular choice and in the case of this heritage farmhouse, the locally sourced stone makes the perfect companion for some aged oak.
Drawing inspiration from the rest of the house, exposed beams in the conservatory have been used to reference the original functionality of the property, with a swathe of wooden flooring and furniture joining in too. We like that there is a traditional look, as well as a modern feel about this space, as it seems to inherently be acknowledging that it is newer than the rest of the house, but that it can work alongside perfectly.
Don't you agree that there is something extremely cathedral-like about this space? The shape of the ceiling, the expanse of glazing and the chunky support structure all just make us think of things more ecclesiastical and what an impact to make!
Having been built as an addition to a heritage, Listed home, the design team were charged with producing something modern that wouldn't appear too jarring with the existing building and having seen the wider home, we have to say that this has been achieved. A colossus of design, this conservatory is like nothing else with it's skinny framed glazing and 360° transparency. We don't think there are any words, except wow.
Now this is a conservatory that we could imagine having at our own homes! Running the full width of the existing property and jutting out into the garden, this space has been created to offer as much extra room as possible, without feeling dark or claustrophobic. How have the design team sidestepped that issue? By including panoramic glazing and roof windows, of course!
The perfect place for a dining area, we are utterly in love with the roof glazing that ensures sunlight will stream in, regardless of the time of day and just look at those wonderful chunky black frames that are making individual portraits of the garden!
We've seen a lot of conservatories now and they all seem to be either modern or traditional, but there is a way to combine the two! We think this space is an absolute delight and having been created as a media room, of sorts, it has been furnished in a wonderfully modern style, complete with polished concrete floor, but the glazing brings a touch of tradition.
A multitude of arched windows and the pitched roof all combine to make this feel like a conservatory that wouldn't be out of place being attached to an older property, but with gentle decor, modern houses would be able to welcome it too. What a chameleon!
Not every conservatory will have a gable end quite like this one and that's what we love about it! A stunning building in its own right, this fantastic wooden framed addition has brought such charm to the existing house that it is a totally sympathetic and valuable add on!
Painting the exposed wood in a lovely cream hue has allowed for a traditional country feel to be brought into play and we have to say that we always love it when conservatories have such a prescribed functionality. We can't imagine a nicer space to prepare dinner in than this room, so be sure to keep this in your inspiration files!
We know you must be wondering if smaller scale conservatory projects can also be considered as beautiful additions and the answer is… of course they can! Just look at this wonderful and pretty sun room.
The lighting in here is absolute perfection, with the small spotlights all the way around the perimeter and the natural wood floor simply makes the room come alive! What you can't see is that the exterior of the frame has been finished in a gorgeous duck egg blue, which matches elements of the house perfectly, making this a smaller, but in no way less mighty triumph!
