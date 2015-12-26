The UK's 10 very best conservatories

Conservatories are no longer simply a 'bolt on' addition to your home that bears no resemblance to the existing structure. These days they feature sharp design, sleek lines and sympathetic styling that help make them an extra room in your house, not simply a secondary item.

From traditional through to modern, there are styles to suit every design and every taste and we've gathered some of our favourites from around the UK to show you today.

Let's take a closer look at the examples that might influence your next home improvement project…