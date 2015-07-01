homify 360°: A summer cabin on the water

Summer is well and truly here, and for many, we look to escaping the city heat and spending time by the water. After all, spending time away in the summer is what we look forward to all year, right? In Norway, summertime is all about retreating to the numerous fjords, to spend time in summer houses that line the shores of the inlets that make this one of the most naturally beautiful parts of the world. London-based studio Collective Works were commissioned to design this summer house that sits on the on the banks of the Oslo fjord, that runs from the North Sea up the Norwegian capital. The quintessentially Scandinavian summer cabin sits on the footprint of a now demolished cabin, retaining the look and feel of the original structure by remaining the same size, only modernised. Read on to briefly escape the heat and escape to the breezy shores of Norway's famed fjords.