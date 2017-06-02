An utterly gorgeous British loft conversion

It’s not the size that counts – it’s what you do with it. This bedroom certainly proves that to be true, for although it doesn’t have the biggest layout ever, it does present an eye-catching style in terms of colours, textures and patterns.

Case in point, that lovely brick-clad design in the background, which goes a long way in adding some visual splendour to a tiny space.

And in terms of lighting, windows/skylights bring forth a healthy dose of sunshine streaming inside, combining with the light neutral colour scheme to light up this sleeping space most delightfully.