An utterly gorgeous British loft conversion

Your daily dose of design splendour (also known as homify 360°) comes from London-based experts Orchestrate Design And Build Ltd., an interior architectural firm specialising in interior excellence. This particular project involved the eye-catching new look of a top-floor loft's bedroom and bathrooms, and these spaces definitely present some copy-worthy ideas.
Take a look!
It’s not the size that counts – it’s what you do with it. This bedroom certainly proves that to be true, for although it doesn’t have the biggest layout ever, it does present an eye-catching style in terms of colours, textures and patterns.
Case in point, that lovely brick-clad design in the background, which goes a long way in adding some visual splendour to a tiny space.
And in terms of lighting, windows/skylights bring forth a healthy dose of sunshine streaming inside, combining with the light neutral colour scheme to light up this sleeping space most delightfully.
Just because it’s a bathroom doesn’t mean you can neglect its design, which is where this laminate flooring, colourful wall art, stone-clad shower wall, etc. come in. And how clever is that wainscoting which adds both storage/display space and visual beauty to the room?
We are all for mixing and matching (or contrasting) different elements in a room; however, if that particular room is a bit on the modest side in terms of size, caution must be taken to ensure the end result is not too visually cluttered.
Take this bathroom, for example: a monochrome-hued pattern adds some detail to the floor, while a rustic-looking chest of drawers brings in the design contrast – the result is noticeable, yet doesn’t overthrown the entire room. Success!
We just love how colour and pattern add some style to this little corner without taking up too much space. The touch of brick-patterned backsplash; the thundercloud-blue of the vanity; some shine via the cabinet handles; a round-shaped mirror for visual contrast – done!
Let’s sneak a peek at some more images of this fabulous interior design…
