A jaw-dropping bungalow conversion in Weybridge

Our newest homify 360° highlight takes a look at a project by Weybridge-based Concept Eight Architects, who were responsible for the conversion of an old bungalow to make it into a large, contemporary-styled detached house.

With a £450,000 budget, this makeover resulted in a two-storey house with elevated views onto a large garden with river and woodland landscape. In addition, extensive glazing was added to the structure’s front and rear, maximising the connection with the garden.

So far, so good. Let’s see some visual representation…