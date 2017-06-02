Your browser is out-of-date.

A jaw-dropping bungalow conversion in Weybridge

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
OATLANDS DRIVE, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern houses
Our newest homify 360° highlight takes a look at a project by Weybridge-based Concept Eight Architects, who were responsible for the conversion of an old bungalow to make it into a large, contemporary-styled detached house. 

With a £450,000 budget, this makeover resulted in a two-storey house with elevated views onto a large garden with river and woodland landscape. In addition, extensive glazing was added to the structure’s front and rear, maximising the connection with the garden. 

So far, so good. Let’s see some visual representation…

The front side

OATLANDS DRIVE, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern houses
It’s not often we encounter a house where the front façade is so light and open, allowing us sneak peeks into the interiors – but as they say, variety is the spice of life!

The upper floors of this stunning abode features five bedrooms, with the master taking up a prominent position and enjoying a large en-suite, as well as a walk-in wardrobe.

Open and spacious

OATLANDS DRIVE, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern kitchen
The entrance hall has an open-riser staircase (which successfully becomes one of the main focal points of the downstairs area) and polished concrete floor which extends to the large kitchen and family room. There are two further reception rooms on the ground floor, as well as a large utilities area and gym.

A rich style

OATLANDS DRIVE, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern living room
We are just crazy about the richly textured and layered look of this formal living room. This is indeed one example of how a bold, dark wall colour can be a successful choice, and how something as simple as a floor rug can become a main design feature. 

Need that expert interior look? Check out our range of professionals.

At the back

OATLANDS DRIVE, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern houses
At the rear of the house, we locate a spacious tile-clad terrace that becomes a large outdoor living area with separate outdoor entertaining zones, including a boma-inspired seating spot and fire pit, as well as a BBQ station and a hot tub, all of which enjoy prime views of the landscaped garden.

Let’s see some more top-quality shots of this supreme design.

OATLANDS DRIVE, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern garden
OATLANDS DRIVE, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern dining room
OATLANDS DRIVE, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
OATLANDS DRIVE, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Is this Manchester's swankiest new home?

17 nifty ways to make the most of a small garden or patio
Love it or loathe it – what do you think of this bungalow's new look?

