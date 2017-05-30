The Ultimate homify Guide: Smartest Way to Clean Your House Floors

Natural stone might seem good and hardy but it can scratch really easily, which is why vacuums are a no! For internal stone floors, you won't want your pressure washer going wild, so instead, choose a soft-bristled scrubbing brush and go over your surface with some warm soapy water. This might sound a little laborious, but it will keep your floor looking great for years!

