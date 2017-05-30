The Ultimate homify Guide: Smartest Way to Clean Your House Floors

When you stop to think about what vast expanses of space your floors are, it makes perfect sense to try and find the easiest and quickest way to clean them, right? We took a look at some pro-tips, from experienced cleaners, to see how they tackle every type of flooring that you might have in your home—and we're going to share their expertise with you today. From your kitchen to your bathroom, your floors could be dazzling in half the time it normally takes you to get them sparkling, so let's get to grips with some top tips!
There are some basic tools that you will definitely need if you want to clean your floors, so have them in your possession, before you start, to make everything more seamless. You should have a vacuum, mop, and a broom, but for those tricky stains or stubborn corners, grab a hand-held scrubbing brush too, and maybe some knee protectors!
For carpets, you need a good vacuum cleaner that you can easily carry around, but also has a super amount of suction. Don't fall for fancy machines that do less but look fancier! All you need is a good suck, an adjustable brush, and an easy to the empty dust collection system. It will also be worth you having some stain sprays to hand, just in case of a really annoying stain, such as red wine. Also, some scented carpet powder is never a bad move!
Laminate flooring isn't as hard as wood, so you can't afford to use abrasives or chemical soaps on it. Instead, invest in a soft dry mop and if you need to do a wet clean, use something gentle, such as dish soap. Laminate is designed to be easy to clean, so a dry wipe should be all you generally need.
Before you do anything with a wood floor, you need to know if the material has been sealed or not. Anything unsealed will simply absorb the cleaning products, but you can generally use things that are a little more abrasive, as they won't mess with a decorative finish. For surface-sealed wood floors, you need to steer clear of super hot water and chemical solutions. Dilute dish soap or ammonia and mop as needed. For waxed wood, use a dry cleaning method, such as vacuuming.
We are all so used to lino getting a hard time in the kitchen that we forget it needs a gentle touch when it comes to cleaning. Hot water should be avoided, but warm soapy water, with a splash of disinfectant, will absolutely be the ticket! Mop, leave to dry, and repeat as necessary.
Natural stone might seem good and hardy but it can scratch really easily, which is why vacuums are a no! For internal stone floors, you won't want your pressure washer going wild, so instead, choose a soft-bristled scrubbing brush and go over your surface with some warm soapy water. This might sound a little laborious, but it will keep your floor looking great for years!
