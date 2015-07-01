Sophisticated glamour in Notting Hill

After a few glasses of vintage red, this bedroom is the perfect place to drift off. Calm, serene and refreshing, this bedroom uses earthy tones and tactile fabrics to create a space for all the senses. The bedroom should be a retreat from the chaos of every day life, and a place to relax and ease your mind of any troubles. Neutral colours and exposure to natural light have been shown to help achieve this peaceful state of mind, and so are an obvious choice for this space.

