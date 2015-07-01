Sophisticated glamour in Notting Hill

Today we're taking a look around a stunning villa in Notting Hill which has received a full makeover courtesy of interior designers Space Alchemy. The villa has been extended to the side and boasts a number of generously proportioned rooms, including an open plan living and dining area, a modern kitchen with top quality appliances, and even a wine cellar under the stairs! The interior is a perfect blend of subtle modern décor with splashes of vibrant colour and characterful furnishings to complete the look.
The exterior is traditionally Georgian, and façades such as this can be seen all over the exclusive neighbourhood of Notting Hill. The three storey property looks spotless and immaculate, standing tall in the calming shade of the trees. Set a little back from the street, the house seems surprisingly private despite having a small front yard, as is typical of London homes.
The first thing we notice when we look at this open plan living room and dining room is the interesting use of space, and unusual shapes and angles that form the interior. The walnut, slate and brushed steel staircase has been arranged in an almost abstract way that recalls the strange shape compilations that Picasso is known for. The blue and yellow crescents on the rug inspire similar associations, and also brighten up the space which is dominated by shades of cream, grey and white.
The kitchen is fresh and modern, with streamlined white cabinets and clean lines throughout. A glossy splash back protects the walls from the steam and food which could leave unsightly marks. The large cooker in stainless steel looks fit for a top chef, and we can imagine cooking and baking in this kitchen provides endless hours of fun for the occupants.
There is a distinctive spa-like feel to this bathroom, with sophisticated lighting, warm tones, natural timber and sparkling fixtures working together in harmony. The his 'n hers sink means there's no morning fight for the sink, and the mirror is certainly big enough for two people to perform their respective beauty regimes at the same time.
What better way to utilise the storage space under the stairs!? This custom made wine cellar fits perfectly beneath the quirky staircase, and stores enough bottles of fine wine to last a lifetime. The circular cut outs frame the shelves, creating a cool aesthetic that complements the innovative and modern staircase design.
After a few glasses of vintage red, this bedroom is the perfect place to drift off. Calm, serene and refreshing, this bedroom uses earthy tones and tactile fabrics to create a space for all the senses. The bedroom should be a retreat from the chaos of every day life, and a place to relax and ease your mind of any troubles. Neutral colours and exposure to natural light have been shown to help achieve this peaceful state of mind, and so are an obvious choice for this space.
To see another project like this, check out the following ideabook: The ship house