Decorative plaster can look great

There are many elements that contribute to home décor. The chosen accessories, wall colours and even the arrangement of furniture in each environment. But there's one detail that can make all the difference, which is often overlooked: the ceiling.

When a home has high ceilings the plaster lining is an alternative for those seeking a sophisticated, modern and clean look. The material may be combined with a lighting design, providing different visual aesthetics, such as a lowered ceiling.

A lowered ceiling is an excellent option that brings more closeness and feeling of warmth to the home. They also influence the thermal sensation and the sound acoustics of a space. Plaster ceilings, such as crown molding and the use of openings in the plaster, assist in the distribution of light, creating lighting points that favour the room.