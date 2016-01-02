Cool bedrooms for teens and pre-teens

The years pass, life changes and along with it so do the standards, references, knowledge and maturity. These changes come in the life of a person who goes through many different phases as s/he meets with their own development but also in the aesthetic universes of fashion and décor. Thus, we can say that the typical teen rooms of the 80s were very different from the teenage bedroom of now.

It is clear that individuality counts a lot for customising a space, even at such a transitional age, but parents will always be responsible for creating the base of their children’s bedroom, which will encourage them to become better people as they grow up… even though in the turbulent life of a teen it seems unlikely! We are formed by our memories, whether emotional or visual.

In the first awakening to adulthood, the amount of information we receive is so broad that it might even be the period with the most accumulated memories. To celebrate this emblematic period of an individual’s life, we have searched some guides for young people's bedrooms.