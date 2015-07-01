Wooden garage and shed ideas

Timber is one of the most versatile building materials, and is well-loved thanks to its aesthetic qualities and adaptability. It is used for building frames, cladding, furniture, flooring, walls, and everything in between. A wooden shed or garage is a suitable option for anybody looking to upgrade the area used to house our cars and other household items as the options really are endless. Be it for a grand garage used to shelter a prized car, a man cave, a home office or studio, a place for storage or anything in between, timber is a viable option. For those looking for a little inspiration for their next wooden garage or shed at home, check out these 5 examples from British garage and shed companies.
Quick Garden are a London manufacturer of log cabins, wooden chalets, garages, wooden carports and every other timber structure in between. Their experience building with timber is plain to see in this timber garage part of home in a typical British suburb. Opting for a colour scheme of green and cream, it then matches the fresh look of the lawn and garden room, and distinguishes itself from red brick facades of the houses themselves.
Made to order, this double garage from Regency Timber Buildings is a sizeable 6m x 6m structure erected on a pre-built base as part of a property in Staffordshire. The look of the log lap wall boarding gives a timber chalet look, whilst the green roller doors have been insulated to keep the garage from becoming to cold on those early winter morning dashes to the car.
If the garage of your home is attached to the house itself, such as in this lovely example of a family home, timber can still be incorporated into its design to complement the colour and pattens of the existing masonry. Here we see a design from The Garage Door Centre that has been lightly finished to match the yellow brickwork of the home. Its vertical composition contrasts the horizontal nature of the brickwork and roofing, but is a perfectly fitting addition.
spaceout create stylish and contemporary garden rooms that can be used for a multitude of purposes. Be it as a home office, a study, a studio, a music room, a games room, or anything in between, a sleek timber garden room such as this will look great in any garden setting. This garden studio as part of a home in Manchester is used as an art studio for its owner; a place to work and retreat from the house, without having to leave the garden.
This stylish timber garage from Garden Affairs features a shingle roof with an atypical roof pitch. Its design leans toward the country style, although it would be also well suited to complement an urban home.
