The Historical River House is Lovingly Restored

Introducing the River House, an amazing restoration story from Porto in Portugal. The River House is a genuine relic from history with records indicating its construction began all the way back in 1872. The six story building has witnessed and survived many of Porto's great battles and cultural events through its history. However, in 2008 the building suffered sever fire damage, which left much of the building destroyed.

Despite the damage to the building, there was still hope that the River House could be saved so the owners called upon the renowned firm Floret Arquitectura. Thanks to their multi-talented team the River House's rehabilitation was a resounding success!

Come and take a tour inside the River House to see it all for yourself.