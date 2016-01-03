The Historical River House is Lovingly Restored

Introducing the River House, an amazing restoration story from Porto in Portugal. The River House is a genuine relic from history with records indicating its construction began all the way back in 1872. The six story building has witnessed and survived many of Porto's great battles and cultural events through its history. However, in 2008 the building suffered sever fire damage, which left much of the building destroyed.
Despite the damage to the building, there was still hope that the River House could be saved so the owners called upon the renowned firm Floret Arquitectura. Thanks to their multi-talented team the River House's rehabilitation was a resounding success!
Come and take a tour inside the River House to see it all for yourself.
Today the River House stands proud once again. After months of comprehensive rehabilitation work the building looks as it had for centuries. Pictured at dusk, the building shines brightly amongst the beautiful river side backdrop.
After much work the exterior has regained the life and dignity it once had. The façade has been given a fresh and clean outlook with all of its heritage features being restored back to their original condition. The brilliant pink shade really helps pronounce the building as a landmark within the city.
Formed as a row of historical buildings, we can make out the River House within Porto's beautiful old town. Visitors walking through the streets can appreciate the city's gorgeous architecture and unique alleyways filled with cute boutique shops. For those searching for prime accommodation they should look no further than the skinny pink building on the banks of the river.
The River House is a fully functioning hotel with guests able to stay within the many wonderful suites on offer. Guests staying here are in for a real treat. We can imagine how wonderful it would be to wake up with such amazing river and city views on show.
The guests suites are configured in many different sections of the old building, with each suite having its own distinct character and features. No suite will ever look the same as the next thanks to the unique architectural characteristics on show.
All the suites have been configured and renovated with the same design ethos. Modernity reigns supreme in this bedroom with top of the line finishes and textures. We'd definitely love to stay a night or two here!
Another beautiful suite shows off another side of the River House. This suite is truly beautiful, with every design aspect (old and new) matching perfectly together. Drawing our attention immediately is the beautiful stone walls that frame the bedroom. Left exposed for all to admire, these impressive features are highlighted by the all-white scheme, allowing us to focus upon the history of the building.
The breakfast area offers sensational views of the river. Those enjoying their morning coffee have the beauty of Porto on display, which will be sure to get them motivated to go exploring. Once again we see the exposed stone walls provide a feature within the River House. There are however certain modern details that have been incorporated into the design, such as the shining timber flooring, seamless cabinetry and industrial light fixtures.
We must say that the design team have done a magical job in restoring and modernising this 19th century relic, and have done so without losing any sense of history. All throughout, the River House feels like a rare retreat for those staying and is a place designed to be savoured. All in all, it’s the perfect historic getaway in Porto.
