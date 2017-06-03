Your browser is out-of-date.

The ultimate British home with a modern twist

Johannes van Graan
Wedderburn Cottage, Finkernagel Ross GmbH
For our latest homify 360° highlight, we take a look at a family house which sports a most unique look at the back (and inside): two contrasting styles which ensure some eye-catching visual appeal. 

Hamburg-based professionals Finkernagel Ross Gmbh were in charge of this design, where the majority of the house enjoys a traditional, classic build, yet pulls the rug out from under us with its super sleek touches here and there.

Let’s explore!

The rear façade

Wedderburn Cottage, Finkernagel Ross GmbH
Finkernagel Ross GmbH

Finkernagel Ross GmbH
Finkernagel Ross GmbH
Finkernagel Ross GmbH

It’s not hard to spot the style contrast here at the back – see how prominently that modern extension in the lower right corner stands out from the rich and textured look of the rest of the brick-clad house. 

But even though the two styles offset with one another, they also, in some peculiar way, complement the overall design of the house, ensuring some more visual detail to an already picturesque design.

Let’s see what the front side looks like.

The front façade

Wedderburn Cottage, Finkernagel Ross GmbH
Finkernagel Ross GmbH

Finkernagel Ross GmbH
Finkernagel Ross GmbH
Finkernagel Ross GmbH

This front side can definitely keep a secret – note that there’s no hint as to the modern touches located at the back. 

Here at the front, it’s all about the traditional building style: pitched roofs, bay windows, dormer windows, high-rise chimney, and even delightful garden designs to add to the exterior splendour.

The new extension

Wedderburn Cottage, Finkernagel Ross GmbH
Finkernagel Ross GmbH

Finkernagel Ross GmbH
Finkernagel Ross GmbH
Finkernagel Ross GmbH

But what exactly is located inside that super-modern volume at the back? A kitchen, it would seem! And just see how fabulously open and welcoming this design becomes once we push aside those glass doors.

Need a professional touch in your kitchen (or bathroom or garden… )? Check out our range of experts here on homify.

Glorious views

Wedderburn Cottage, Finkernagel Ross GmbH
Finkernagel Ross GmbH

Finkernagel Ross GmbH
Finkernagel Ross GmbH
Finkernagel Ross GmbH

Light, light, garden views and more light – that’s what this super sleek kitchen has been blessed with, thanks to the abundance of glass panes on the walls and ceiling of this extension. 

And just have a look at the fabulous monochrome design of the kitchen’s interior – black cabinetry contrasting (it seems to be a running theme here) with a white island and flooring. 

Let’s scope out a few more images of the house’s interiors to see where we can spot some more style contrasts…

Wedderburn Cottage, Finkernagel Ross GmbH
Finkernagel Ross GmbH

Finkernagel Ross GmbH
Finkernagel Ross GmbH
Finkernagel Ross GmbH

Wedderburn Cottage, Finkernagel Ross GmbH
Finkernagel Ross GmbH

Finkernagel Ross GmbH
Finkernagel Ross GmbH
Finkernagel Ross GmbH

Wedderburn Cottage, Finkernagel Ross GmbH
Finkernagel Ross GmbH

Finkernagel Ross GmbH
Finkernagel Ross GmbH
Finkernagel Ross GmbH

Speaking of contrast, get a look at this Modern extension for an old barn.

How do you feel about this house’s contrasting style?

