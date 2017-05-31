My beautiful garden: 12 projects you can tackle yourself

What we wouldn't give to have the vision and talents of professional gardeners! Now that summer is on the way, the urge to tidy up those pesky outdoor spaces and transform them into something eminently more usable and enjoyable is tangible, but without the requisite imagination, we are a little lost! That's all about to change though, as we have found some absolutely brilliant, inspired and beautiful garden projects that we are not ashamed to admit that we are planning to copy! If you need a little direction in terms of your next landscaping endeavour, come with us, RIGHT NOW!
A terrace is one thing, but add a charming wooden pagoda and all of a sudden, it looks AMAZING! Great for adding a little weather protection as well as style, these additions are so timeless.
Want a gorgeous garden that won't simply swallow up all of your free time? Then you need a desert installation! Basically maintenance-free but so striking, these are easy to plan and execute.
If you want to add some artwork to your garden walls, consider metal pieces! They will patina beautifully as sun and rain hit them and they'll make such an impact!
A lovely way to add some colour and style to your garden is to put together some full-to-bursting planters! Easy to move around and maintain, they will make a real statement, with minimal effort.
If you only have a balcony to play with and not a large garden, how about some pretty window boxes? You could even grow some fruit and veg in them!
Don;t forget to give your front garden a little attention as well! the first impression your home will make on people, it only needs to be neat and colourful, to really finish your home perfectly.
Paths are a necessary garden inclusion, if you want to be able to navigate your space properly! You don't need to try anything too complicated though, as gravel is cheap, easy to work with and looks great!
When you want plants in your garden, but none of the upkeep, inset patio beds are the perfect scenario! Simply prise up a few slabs, plant some easy to maintain blooms and throw down some bark chippings for good measure!
For a really beautiful garden display, you have to consider beds that are adjacent to your home. Talk about softening the line between interior and exterior spaces!
Are you a keen cook? Then isn't it about time that you got yourself a fabulous little herb garden going on? You only need a raised bed, in a sunny spot, but watch out for the pesky slugs and snails!
Instead of bulky fencing that might not complement your wider garden style, how about planting some evergreen trees and hedges, to guarantee your privacy? They'll look stunning!
If you have a fairly plain or boring corner in your garden, it might be time to think about building a fabulous water feature! They are surprisingly simple to make, but oh so effective when it comes to making a garden look incredible!
For more great garden tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Designing your ideal garden path.