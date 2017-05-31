My beautiful garden: 12 projects you can tackle yourself

What we wouldn't give to have the vision and talents of professional gardeners! Now that summer is on the way, the urge to tidy up those pesky outdoor spaces and transform them into something eminently more usable and enjoyable is tangible, but without the requisite imagination, we are a little lost! That's all about to change though, as we have found some absolutely brilliant, inspired and beautiful garden projects that we are not ashamed to admit that we are planning to copy! If you need a little direction in terms of your next landscaping endeavour, come with us, RIGHT NOW!