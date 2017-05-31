Your browser is out-of-date.

21 cheap but cheerful living room decor ideas

Wren Cottage, Hart Design and Construction Hart Design and Construction Country style living room
When it comes to giving your living room a little decor boost, easy and cost-effective ideas are key! That's why we've taken a look at how fantastic interior designers add in a bucketload of serious style to their clients' spaces, without having to undertake a total re-design! We think you'll love these quick yet effective decor upgrades and we have something for everyone, from lazy homeowners right through to DIY fanatics, so come and take a look and see which ideas you could see yourself trying out!

1. Grab some IKEA frames and create a stylish gallery wall. They are so reasonably-priced!

CG DISEÑO ESPACIO INTERIOR, alba najera alba najera Scandinavian style living room
2. Make more of your magazines by displaying the coolest ones in a fabulous rack!

bendix magazine rack toshi Berlin Living roomStorage
3. Use your coffee table to display super cool little ornaments. These terrariums are perfect!

coffee table Aredeko Art & Design Eclectic style clinics Hotels
4. Colour-code your bookshelves to create an engaging and stunning display!

Rustic fireplace Hart Design and Construction Country style living room
5. You know that plants and flowers will instantly revive a tired living room!

Oakhill Court, Putney, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Rustic style living room
6. Add a few candles to up the romance-factor of your living room. An unused fireplace is the perfect location!

Living room : Neutral tones In:Style Direct Minimalist living room
7. Add an inexpensive rug. You know that IKEA will be your best bet for this tip!

Pastel clouds Pixers Eclectic style living room Pink wallpaper,wall mural,clouds,pink,pastels,pastel
8. A statement pouffe will really liven things up! Do you dare choose animal print?

A Sassy Sensation, Design Intervention Design Intervention Modern living room
9. Rearrange your furniture, as a change is as good as an overhaul!

Open-plan living room with eclectic furnishings leading into kitchen Timothy James Interiors Eclectic style living room Wood Grey herringbonewoodfloor,parquetfloor,livingroom,rug,fireplace,yellowkitchen,whitekitchen,nottinghhill
10. Liven up an existing sofa with a pretty throw. So easy!

Sabi, Prestigious Textiles Prestigious Textiles Eclectic style living room
11. How about painting up a coffee table? Quick, cheap and fun!

Hampstead Heath Apartment Bhavin Taylor Design Eclectic style living room
12. Swap your curtains out for something new, or even some contemporary blinds.

French Shabby Chic Living Room Katie Malik Interiors Modern living room french shabby chic
13. How about a splash of contrasting colour on just one feature wall? What an impact!

Redston Road, Andrew Mulroy Architects Andrew Mulroy Architects Modern living room
14. Re-covering some existing cushions will be a quick way to revamp your design aesthetic.

Printworks, Prestigious Textiles Prestigious Textiles Modern living room
15. Hanging your curtains a little higher will give the illusion of much taller ceilings!

Second Sitting Room, Moor Park, Farnham Renaissance Interiors Eclectic style living room
16. You won't believe what a difference removing all your clutter will make! So minimalist chic!

SUNSET STRIP RESIDENCE , McClean Design McClean Design Modern living room
17. If you have shelving, what about painting behind it? A subtle colour pop always works well!

Subramanian Residence Cozy Nest Interiors Modern living room
18. An upcycled side table will definitely get your guests talking. How about this log design?

Open Plan Space Lauren Gilberthorpe Interiors Eclectic style living room Grey log side table,cat
19. Adding a mirror to a wall will make your space seem so much bigger!

Living Room Tailored Living Interiors Modern living room Interior designer,interior design,window seat,bespoke sofa,bespoke tables
20. Never underestimate the impact that a new light fixture can have. Just look at this striking one!

Living Room homify Modern living room
21. Try to add some different textiles, for a layered and textural feel. We don't need anymore convincing to buy faux fur!

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London , Cue & Co of London Cue & Co of London Modern living room
Which of these ideas could be the perfect finishing touch for your living room?

