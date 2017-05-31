21 cheap but cheerful living room decor ideas

When it comes to giving your living room a little decor boost, easy and cost-effective ideas are key! That's why we've taken a look at how fantastic interior designers add in a bucketload of serious style to their clients' spaces, without having to undertake a total re-design! We think you'll love these quick yet effective decor upgrades and we have something for everyone, from lazy homeowners right through to DIY fanatics, so come and take a look and see which ideas you could see yourself trying out!