The unassuming terrace with utterly immaculate style

You know those rare occasions when you take a look at a certain interior design (whether it’s a hallway, living room or bedroom) and just think to yourself: I’m going to copy that. That is the thought we had when viewing the delightful style of today’s homify 360° discovery, which comes to us courtesy of Hamburg-based professionals Finkernagel Ross Gmbh.
Let’s see how much inspiration you can gather from these interiors…
Praise the Scandinavian style, as it is the perfect answer for when you desire a clean-looking interior, yet still want to enjoy some layered fabrics here and a few coloured patterns there.
Scope out this living room with its various appealing factors: the plush floor rug; that exceptional ceiling pendant; the charming wooden floorboards; the clean-cut (nearly invisible) pieces of wall art…
The dining area forms part of the living room’s open-plan layout, and it definitely gets to share in its charming style. Just see how subtle (yet at the same time, striking) that wooden dining table and matching chairs are, coated in a honey hue and linking up with the wooden floors.
Now add in a dash of contrasting colour and a touch of pattern to up the visual appeal – easy peasy!
Let our vast range of professionals (such as architects, interior designers, etc.) help you conjure up the house (or rooms) of your dreams.
Don’t think we’re done with the pattern portion of this discovery – here in the bathroom, floor- and wall tiles, as well as striking wallpaper, ensure some more visual detail! The perfect answer for when you want a small space to gather lots of style and attention.
Let’s have a look at some more high-quality images of this house’s striking interior design.
For some more noteworthy style, see how this Classic Hampstead home gets a dazzling new interior.