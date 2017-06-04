The modern Bristol home that pays for itself

Bristol-based Askew Cavanna Architects bring us our latest homify 360° gem, a residential structure that is uniquely fitting for the 21st century.
Designed as a low-energy home, this building is used to demonstrate renewable energy technologies. The project features a fully integrated solar PV roof, ground source heat, mechanical ventilation and heat recovery.
Let’s take a look.
The form of the building is inspired by a country barn, with a large south-facing roof to maximise the potential for solar energy generation. Systems include an extensive array of fully integrated photovoltaics, smart energy controls, mechanical ventilation and heat recovery (MHVR). Air-tightness and insulation is to Passivhaus equivalent levels, which is a rigorous, voluntary standard for energy efficiency in a building to help reduce its ecological footprint.
For the timber façade, European Redwood has been used, while Internorm composite timber/aluminium high performance triple glazed panes with low-e coating is used for the windows.
For the roof, we find a fully integrated design of monocrystalline solar panels by GB-Sol with a capacity of 12.85 kWp.
Of course all these smart features also add to the house’s eye-catching style, especially the solar PV roof lights that cast a dappled shade onto the main staircase inside.
And those circular ceiling pendants add the perfect contrasting touch.
And what is a 21st century design without some warm flooring? Underfloor heating is introduced via a ground-source heat pump to keep the interior setting as comfortable as possible.
To make the most of natural lighting and the superb surroundings, various window / roof light designs (with glazing, of course) have been added to ensure the interiors enjoy some fresh views of the lush green landscapes outside.
