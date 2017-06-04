The modern Bristol home that pays for itself

The form of the building is inspired by a country barn, with a large south-facing roof to maximise the potential for solar energy generation. Systems include an extensive array of fully integrated photovoltaics, smart energy controls, mechanical ventilation and heat recovery (MHVR). Air-tightness and insulation is to Passivhaus equivalent levels, which is a rigorous, voluntary standard for energy efficiency in a building to help reduce its ecological footprint.

For the timber façade, European Redwood has been used, while Internorm composite timber/aluminium high performance triple glazed panes with low-e coating is used for the windows.

For the roof, we find a fully integrated design of monocrystalline solar panels by GB-Sol with a capacity of 12.85 kWp.