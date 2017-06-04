Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The modern Bristol home that pays for itself

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Solarsense Zero Carbon Home, Askew Cavanna Architects Askew Cavanna Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

Bristol-based Askew Cavanna Architects bring us our latest homify 360° gem, a residential structure that is uniquely fitting for the 21st century. 

Designed as a low-energy home, this building is used to demonstrate renewable energy technologies. The project features a fully integrated solar PV roof, ground source heat, mechanical ventilation and heat recovery.

Let’s take a look.

Seen from outside

Solarsense Zero Carbon Home, Askew Cavanna Architects Askew Cavanna Architects Modern houses
Askew Cavanna Architects

Solarsense Zero Carbon Home

Askew Cavanna Architects
Askew Cavanna Architects
Askew Cavanna Architects

The form of the building is inspired by a country barn, with a large south-facing roof to maximise the potential for solar energy generation. Systems include an extensive array of fully integrated photovoltaics, smart energy controls, mechanical ventilation and heat recovery (MHVR). Air-tightness and insulation is to Passivhaus equivalent levels, which is a rigorous, voluntary standard for energy efficiency in a building to help reduce its ecological footprint. 

For the timber façade, European Redwood has been used, while Internorm composite timber/aluminium high performance triple glazed panes with low-e coating is used for the windows. 

For the roof, we find a fully integrated design of monocrystalline solar panels by GB-Sol with a capacity of 12.85 kWp.

Incoming light

Solarsense Askew Cavanna Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Askew Cavanna Architects

Solarsense

Askew Cavanna Architects
Askew Cavanna Architects
Askew Cavanna Architects

Of course all these smart features also add to the house’s eye-catching style, especially the solar PV roof lights that cast a dappled shade onto the main staircase inside. 

And those circular ceiling pendants add the perfect contrasting touch.

Heating things up

Solarsense Zero Carbon Home, Askew Cavanna Architects Askew Cavanna Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Askew Cavanna Architects

Solarsense Zero Carbon Home

Askew Cavanna Architects
Askew Cavanna Architects
Askew Cavanna Architects

And what is a 21st century design without some warm flooring? Underfloor heating is introduced via a ground-source heat pump to keep the interior setting as comfortable as possible. 

Carpenters, contractors, and many more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.

Welcoming nature in

Solarsense Zero Carbon Home, Askew Cavanna Architects Askew Cavanna Architects Modern style bedroom
Askew Cavanna Architects

Solarsense Zero Carbon Home

Askew Cavanna Architects
Askew Cavanna Architects
Askew Cavanna Architects

To make the most of natural lighting and the superb surroundings, various window / roof light designs (with glazing, of course) have been added to ensure the interiors enjoy some fresh views of the lush green landscapes outside. 

Let’s take a look at some more Handy tricks to reduce your energy consumption.

15 outdoor seating ideas to impress your neighbours
How do you feel about this house’s look and its commitment to saving energy?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks