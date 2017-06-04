A first-class home in the British countryside

Today’s homify 360° discovery features a noteworthy project by London-based architectural firm Trombe Ltd, who designed and constructed not only a structurally glazed rear extension with sliding doors, but also added the structural glazing to an oak frame to create a double-height atrium at the house’s front side.
But, as usual, some visual representation is in order to give you the full scope (and style) of the project, so let’s scroll on…
Even without the new double-height, structurally glazed atrium (complete with oak frame and bolt fittings) demanding attention here at the house’s front façade, this design still would have captured our hearts – look at the dark blue/grey hues of the timber panels; the pitched roof with the delightful dormer windows; and the lush green garden trimmings adding the perfect freshness to the house’s external areas.
Of course the glass design makes a comeback here at the back of the house, where a glazed extension with two sets of sliding doors takes up prime space.
And how picture perfect is that spacious wooden deck that not only offers up ample outdoor legroom (complete with an al fresco dining area), but also serves to visually complement the house’s design?
Whether it’s an extension, a full-on renovation or just some spruce-ups at home, have a look at our list of professionals who can help you out.
So, what exactly was the new rear extension used for? An interior piece of paradise, it would seem! Here, a delightfully designed living room shares its open-plan layout with a dining area, with both spaces opening up to the rest of the house.
Oak frames, laminated glass beams and a glass roof complete the striking look of the extension.
How light, bright and open does this house seem thanks to the glazed extension? Imagine how those glass panes affect the interior ambience of the house – they will allow a romantic dinner for two to be enjoyed under a starry night sky, and let the residents revel in a snowy landscape while being all toasty warm inside!
Let’s see some more high-quality images of this high-quality project.
For another terrifically transparent project, have a look at A modern curved glass extension.