6 awesome awning ideas for that elusive British summer

With summer looming, you need to make sure that you have everything you need in your garden - and right at the top of your list should be an awning! Ask any landscape architect and they'll tell you that a fantastic spot of shade in your garden, whether permanent or retractable, is a seriously good plan, as when the UK summer hits, the heat is scorching. But we always know that rain could be just around the corner! The last thing you want is to be gathering all the barbecue bits and bobs and trying to dash inside, so come and take a look at these fabulous awning styles and see which one could be perfect for you!