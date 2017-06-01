12 cunning ways to save money on your kitchen upgrade

Updating or upgrading your kitchen can quickly become a costly affair, which is why we think you'll appreciate some value-added tips for keeping the budget under control. We looked at all the clever ways that kitchen planners try to make their clients' spaces more engaging, exciting and usable and we are going to show your our favourite 12, right now! If you want to give your kitchen extra pizazz without blowing your budget, then come with us now and get ready to feel seriously inspired!
Before you even get started, you need to have an actual plan in your mind. What do you want to change, what looks do you like and which professionals are you going to need to hire? From here, you can divide your budget into manageable chunks.
Don't go paying for expensive clearing services when you can simply strip out defunct items from your existing kitchen yourself. To really save money, you need your space to be in a state that is totally ready to work in. Remember, a tradesman's time costs money!
If it's literally just the colour of your kitchen cabinets that is making you feel icky, why not just paint them? There are so many specific paints ready to use on a medley of different cabinet door materials and you can get such a great finish for very little money.
If painting your doors won't give you the oomph and change that you're craving, then why not just ditch the doors and replace them with something a little funkier? Your cabinet carcasses are probably a standard size, so you can swap out the doors for something better.
Don't rinse your whole budget on a few tiles for your splashback, as seriously, there are a number of wholesale tile outlets that give you access to designer-inspired tiles, but at rock bottom prices. You can add extra style by using coloured grout too!
A bright kitchen is an impressive kitchen, but you don't want to be buying whopping fixtures that cost the earth, so how about some simple LED task lighting, for under your top cabinets? They are energy efficient as well, so won't cost much to run.
A huge cost when renovating a kitchen is moving any existing plumbing, as that requires a skilled tradesperson, so keep your costs down by changing out your sink, rather than actually moving it. Trust us, it's more hassle than it's worth!
Granite and stone worktops are gorgeous and we all know that they add in a touch of luxury, but wow, do they cost a bomb! You can get the look for less by choosing a composite worktop that glitters like real granite, is just as hardwearing, but won't blow your budget.
If you've bought something, use it! That means that a wooden worktop can be cut to size and any extra slabs can be turned into cutting boards or pretty trims for elsewhere. There really isn't any point in wasting good material!
Have you ever noticed how expensive appliances can be? YIKES! Why not take a savvy approach to shopping, by looking for ex-display models or versions that have slight cosmetic damage? You can normally hide the odd ding and scrape and if they work perfectly, what's the harm?
It could be a good move to showcase the architectural features that are already prominent in your kitchen, especially features such as brick walls! Why not take out the top cabinets and let them shone a little more? Open-front shelving will give you the storage you need, without hiding the pretty features.
Instead of trying to go all out with your floor, take a more natural approach and keep functionality in mind. For example, a real wood floor really only needs a decent sanding and a coat or two of varnish in order to look amazing!
