17 nifty ways to make the most of a small garden or patio

Garden Design Didsbury, Hannah Collins Garden Design Hannah Collins Garden Design Modern garden
A small garden can be a hugely stylish and beautiful slice of bonus space that connects with your home, especially if you take the time to add a few piquant details! Ask any gardener and they'll tell you that a small garden can really look and feel like a dream, but you probably don't want to be investing a huge amount of money or time into it, which is why we've put together 17 brilliant tips for you, right here! Come and take a look and see if any of these ideas could be perfect for making more of your bijou garden!

1. Use mixed materials to create some variety and different spaces. You can even add different levels too.

Patios, Terraces and Decking, Unique Landscapes Unique Landscapes Country style garden
2. Keep things nice and elegant with some simple symmetry to make the most of your space.

Stainless Steel Metal Water Feature Unique Landscapes Modern garden
3. Add a little extra function to make it more practical! A bistro dining set could be all you need.

Marylebone Courtyard Fenton Roberts Garden Design Modern garden
4. Maintain a focus on your outdoor furniture and the sociable element will overshadow small proportions.

Indoor-outdoor fluidity MyLandscapes Garden Design Modern garden indoor,outdoor,garden
5. Think about going a little tropical! It'll look SO bold and fun!

Moroccan style garden Gullaksen Architects Mediterranean style garden
6. Use those walls to your advantage! Living installations are PERFECT and look so stunning.

Garden - Canary Wharf, Millennium Interior Designers Millennium Interior Designers Modern garden
7. Be sure to consider natural wood furniture for timeless appeal and extra warmth!

Garten, Luna Homestaging Luna Homestaging Garden
8. Make it funky and cool for the kids to enjoy, with some unusual touches and maybe even a playhouse.

Introducing a Stunning and Decorative Garden: The Gallery Garden, Cool Gardens Landscaping Cool Gardens Landscaping Modern garden
9. Bring your plants up a little higher, to create a cosy ambience.

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden homify Modern garden
10. Don't forget to add in a little shade, so it's fun in all weathers and nicely private.

Low-maintenance garden Christine Wilkie Garden Design Modern garden modern garden design
11. Use white to create a really bright and dazzling display that looks bigger than it is.

Brudenell Avenue, Canford Cliffs, Poole, David James Architects & Partners Ltd David James Architects & Partners Ltd Modern garden
12. Add in some warmth with a hand-built firepit that you can gather around.

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern garden
13. Planters make perfect additions, as they can be moved whenever you want!

Roof Terrace AR Architecture Roof terrace
14. How about building a pretty little barbecue that's ready to fire up at a moment's notice?

Gretel House, Simon Gill Architects Simon Gill Architects Rustic style garden
15. Trick your eye into seeing a bigger space, with a wall mirror! So unusual!

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London , Cue & Co of London Cue & Co of London Modern garden
16. Add some multifunctional design into the space. Just look at this log storage seat!

Little Eden Aralia Country style garden Wood Brown
17. Contrast really daring materials in order to draw the eye to your favourite elements in your garden!

Garden Design Didsbury, Hannah Collins Garden Design Hannah Collins Garden Design Modern garden
For more great garden advice, take a look at this Ideabook: The best garden ideas for small homes.

Is your small garden about to get a big style injection?

