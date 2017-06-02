17 nifty ways to make the most of a small garden or patio

A small garden can be a hugely stylish and beautiful slice of bonus space that connects with your home, especially if you take the time to add a few piquant details! Ask any gardener and they'll tell you that a small garden can really look and feel like a dream, but you probably don't want to be investing a huge amount of money or time into it, which is why we've put together 17 brilliant tips for you, right here! Come and take a look and see if any of these ideas could be perfect for making more of your bijou garden!