10 cool ways to get your home ready for summer

Outdoor Kitchens and BBQ Areas, Design Outdoors Limited
It's time to banish those winter blues and forget about the spring showers, as summer is on its way and you need to get your home in tip-top condition, ready for those balmy months! Every interior designer in the world knows that a seasonal approach to decor really is key to making your home look gorgeous throughout the year, but if you don't know where to start, we are on hand to give you all the advice you need! Essentially, it's all about getting ready to welcome those sunny rays into your living room and guests into your garden, but let's dive in and talk about this in more detail!

1. Say goodbye to winter.

Cult Fire Feuerstellen in Suiten und SPA-Bereich eines Luxushotels, Cult Fire International Sales GmbH
As the weather gets hotter, you need to simplify your heating! It's time to remove any heavy throws, kindling and logs and get lighter textiles and some fresh flowers in place. 

2. Make room for ice lollies!

Multi-temperature Cool Drawer Fisher Paykel Appliances Ltd
Multi-temperature Cool Drawer

Have a really good audit of everything in your freezer and get rid of all those stews that you didn't eat! It's time to replace the carb-heavy dinners with ice lollies and sorbet guys!

3. Get your patio party ready.

Modern New Home in Hampstead - patio Black and Milk | Interior Design | London
Modern New Home in Hampstead—patio

naturally, you'll gravitate outside as the weather gets hotter, so be sure that your patio is ready to use. Get the pressure washer out, give your slabs a scrub and you might even like to wash your furniture covers too!

4. Get your airflow right.

homify Eclectic style bathroom
You really need to get your air conditioning serviced regularly, but especially ahead of the season where you will use it the most! Replace any air filters and start cracking your windows a little too.

5. Get your painting clothes on.

Facade studioarte
Facade

Nothing freshens up a home quite like a fresh coat of paint on the facade and the summer months are perfect for this kind of work! It'll dry quickly and be a great opportunity to get some serious Vitamin D!

6. Get summer into your home.

​kitchen rear extension ealing with pitched roof homify
​kitchen rear extension ealing with pitched roof

Winter is the season of heavy drapes and closed windows, but when the summer looms, it's time to ditch the curtains and get those windows and doors wide open! Bi-folding doors are perfect, as you can literally open up the side of your house.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Stock up on summer essentials.

Garden Party Lantern Hen and Hammock
Garden Party Lantern

We all know that summer essentials need to be bought in advance, so now's the time to start accruing some sun cream, citronella candles and even lawn games! The last thing you want is to get to the shops when they're all gone!

8. Overhaul your shed contents.

Superior Garden Shed CraneGardenBuildings
Superior Garden Shed

It's time to circulate your shed contents people! All those winter items, such as sledges and extra coats need to be put into storage, while fun items can be popped into the shed for easy access. We all seem to have things like canoes that only come out on summer, not to mention portable barbecues!

9. Get your decking on point.

Decking Unique Landscapes
Decking

If you have any decking in your garden, you really need to give it a good scrub, as cold weather leads to a coat of slimy mildew building up, which can be slippery and unattractive. A pressure washer will do the trick in minutes!

10. Give your barbecue a service.

BBQ Area Design Outdoors Limited
BBQ Area

If you love an excuse to get the barbecue out, make sure that it's ready to fire up! Give your grill racks a really good scrub, check that you have enough fuel and top up your utensils collection as well!

For more summer advice, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 exceptional gardens for social summer evenings.

Is your home summer-ready yet?

