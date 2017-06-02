10 cool ways to get your home ready for summer

It's time to banish those winter blues and forget about the spring showers, as summer is on its way and you need to get your home in tip-top condition, ready for those balmy months! Every interior designer in the world knows that a seasonal approach to decor really is key to making your home look gorgeous throughout the year, but if you don't know where to start, we are on hand to give you all the advice you need! Essentially, it's all about getting ready to welcome those sunny rays into your living room and guests into your garden, but let's dive in and talk about this in more detail!
As the weather gets hotter, you need to simplify your heating! It's time to remove any heavy throws, kindling and logs and get lighter textiles and some fresh flowers in place.
Have a really good audit of everything in your freezer and get rid of all those stews that you didn't eat! It's time to replace the carb-heavy dinners with ice lollies and sorbet guys!
naturally, you'll gravitate outside as the weather gets hotter, so be sure that your patio is ready to use. Get the pressure washer out, give your slabs a scrub and you might even like to wash your furniture covers too!
You really need to get your air conditioning serviced regularly, but especially ahead of the season where you will use it the most! Replace any air filters and start cracking your windows a little too.
Nothing freshens up a home quite like a fresh coat of paint on the facade and the summer months are perfect for this kind of work! It'll dry quickly and be a great opportunity to get some serious Vitamin D!
Winter is the season of heavy drapes and closed windows, but when the summer looms, it's time to ditch the curtains and get those windows and doors wide open! Bi-folding doors are perfect, as you can literally open up the side of your house.
We all know that summer essentials need to be bought in advance, so now's the time to start accruing some sun cream, citronella candles and even lawn games! The last thing you want is to get to the shops when they're all gone!
It's time to circulate your shed contents people! All those winter items, such as sledges and extra coats need to be put into storage, while fun items can be popped into the shed for easy access. We all seem to have things like canoes that only come out on summer, not to mention portable barbecues!
If you have any decking in your garden, you really need to give it a good scrub, as cold weather leads to a coat of slimy mildew building up, which can be slippery and unattractive. A pressure washer will do the trick in minutes!
If you love an excuse to get the barbecue out, make sure that it's ready to fire up! Give your grill racks a really good scrub, check that you have enough fuel and top up your utensils collection as well!
