Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

21 light and bright homes that prove simple is best

press profile homify press profile homify
Villa Freundorf / Österreich, project a01 architects, ZT Gmbh project a01 architects, ZT Gmbh Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

We're not usually ones to toot our own horn, so to speak, but in this instance, we really need to, as we've found 21 exceptionally beautiful homes to show you today, all of which are such advocates of the bright and simple design aesthetic. Seriously, the interior designers that created all of these spaces must be at the very top of their game, as the calm, spacious and utterly beguiling simplicity of every single room is enchanting, regardless of whether it's a kitchen, bedroom or any other area. We won't say another word, as the pictures really do speak for themselves, so come and drink them in now and see if a bright, fresh and simple home could be the right choice for you.

1.

The Trinity Blue Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Scandinavian style kitchen Blue
deVOL Kitchens

The Trinity Blue Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

2.

Light and bright living space PAD ARCHITECTS Dining roomTables
PAD ARCHITECTS

Light and bright living space

PAD ARCHITECTS
PAD ARCHITECTS
PAD ARCHITECTS

3.

Notting Hill home, Alex Maguire Photography Alex Maguire Photography Minimalist bathroom
Alex Maguire Photography

Notting Hill home

Alex Maguire Photography
Alex Maguire Photography
Alex Maguire Photography

4.

Bedroom, Richmond Place, Bath Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd Eclectic style bedroom
Concept Interior Design &amp; Decoration Ltd

Bedroom, Richmond Place, Bath

Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd
Concept Interior Design &amp; Decoration Ltd
Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd

5.

볼코1등 펜던트, buy beam buy beam Living roomLighting
buy beam

buy beam
buy beam
buy beam

6.

Soufflé love seat chaise Loaf Living roomSofas & armchairs sprung seat,love seat,chaise,bright blue,velvet
Loaf

Soufflé love seat chaise

Loaf
Loaf
Loaf

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7.

Pindock Mews, Lipton Plant Architects Lipton Plant Architects Modern houses
Lipton Plant Architects

Pindock Mews

Lipton Plant Architects
Lipton Plant Architects
Lipton Plant Architects

8.

Canary Wharf Living Room Primrose Interiors Modern living room
Primrose Interiors

Canary Wharf Living Room

Primrose Interiors
Primrose Interiors
Primrose Interiors

9.

Gloss lacquered London kitchen homify Modern kitchen
homify

Gloss lacquered London kitchen

homify
homify
homify

10.

Beautiful bespoke kitchen in Hertfordshire by John Ladbury John Ladbury and Company Modern kitchen bespoke,johnladbury,bright
John Ladbury and Company

Beautiful bespoke kitchen in Hertfordshire by John Ladbury

John Ladbury and Company
John Ladbury and Company
John Ladbury and Company

11.

Fielding Road, Hamilton King Hamilton King Modern kitchen
Hamilton King

Fielding Road

Hamilton King
Hamilton King
Hamilton King

12.

Pindock Mews, Lipton Plant Architects Lipton Plant Architects Modern houses
Lipton Plant Architects

Pindock Mews

Lipton Plant Architects
Lipton Plant Architects
Lipton Plant Architects

13.

The Chester Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens KitchenCabinets & shelves Wood Grey shaker kitchen,grey kitchen,devol kitchen,stylish,space,crittall windows,light,bright,airy,dining,open plan,living kitchen
deVOL Kitchens

The Chester Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

14.

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern living room
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

15.

Buckland Crescent, Living in Space Living in Space Bedroom
Living in Space

Buckland Crescent

Living in Space
Living in Space
Living in Space

16.

Villa Freundorf / Österreich, project a01 architects, ZT Gmbh project a01 architects, ZT Gmbh Modern living room
project a01 architects, ZT Gmbh

project a01 architects, ZT Gmbh
project a01 architects, ZT Gmbh
project a01 architects, ZT Gmbh

17.

homify BedroomAccessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

18.

Appartement Luxembourg, FELD Architecture FELD Architecture Modern style bedroom
FELD Architecture

FELD Architecture
FELD Architecture
FELD Architecture

19.

Villa Freundorf / Österreich, project a01 architects, ZT Gmbh project a01 architects, ZT Gmbh Modern bathroom
project a01 architects, ZT Gmbh

project a01 architects, ZT Gmbh
project a01 architects, ZT Gmbh
project a01 architects, ZT Gmbh

20.

[lu:p] Architektur, [lu:p] Architektur GmbH [lu:p] Architektur GmbH Modern style bedroom
[lu:p] Architektur GmbH

[lu:p] Architektur GmbH
[lu:p] Architektur GmbH
[lu:p] Architektur GmbH

21.

Traum in Blau und Weiß, Innenarchitektin Katrin Reinhold Innenarchitektin Katrin Reinhold Modern bathroom
Innenarchitektin Katrin Reinhold

Innenarchitektin Katrin Reinhold
Innenarchitektin Katrin Reinhold
Innenarchitektin Katrin Reinhold

If this has whet your appetite for a minimalist design scheme, take a look at this Ideabook: Become a master of minimalist style.

The ultimate British home with a modern twist
Are you leaning towards a bright and fresh home design now?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks