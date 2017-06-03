21 light and bright homes that prove simple is best

We're not usually ones to toot our own horn, so to speak, but in this instance, we really need to, as we've found 21 exceptionally beautiful homes to show you today, all of which are such advocates of the bright and simple design aesthetic. Seriously, the interior designers that created all of these spaces must be at the very top of their game, as the calm, spacious and utterly beguiling simplicity of every single room is enchanting, regardless of whether it's a kitchen, bedroom or any other area. We won't say another word, as the pictures really do speak for themselves, so come and drink them in now and see if a bright, fresh and simple home could be the right choice for you.