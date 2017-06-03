15 outdoor seating ideas to impress your neighbours

We know you don't choose your garden furniture in terms of what will impress your friends and neighbours the most, but it certainly wouldn't hurt to give them a little touch of the green-eyed monster, would it? Ask any gardener and they'll tell you that no outdoor space is complete without somewhere comfortable and fabulous to sit, if for no other reason than you want somewhere to admire your landscaping efforts! We've found a terrifically varied selection of brilliant outdoor seating options, so come and take a look and see if anything really grabs you as a perfect addition for your outdoor space!