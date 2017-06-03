Your browser is out-of-date.

15 outdoor seating ideas to impress your neighbours

NAHARRO SHOWROOM, Naharro Naharro Balconies, verandas & terracesFurniture
We know you don't choose your garden furniture in terms of what will impress your friends and neighbours the most, but it certainly wouldn't hurt to give them a little touch of the green-eyed monster, would it? Ask any gardener and they'll tell you that no outdoor space is complete without somewhere comfortable and fabulous to sit, if for no other reason than you want somewhere to admire your landscaping efforts! We've found a terrifically varied selection of brilliant outdoor seating options, so come and take a look and see if anything really grabs you as a perfect addition for your outdoor space!

1. Wow! How striking and contemporary is this amazing monochrome furniture? So eye-catching!

Outdoor Room Borrowed Space Modern garden decking,outdoor room,garden,landscape
Borrowed Space

Outdoor Room

Borrowed Space
Borrowed Space
Borrowed Space

2. Well this furniture set-up looks comfortable, elegant and so luxurious! Love the daybed and so will the neighbours!

homify GardenFurniture
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. Built-in bench seating works so well in a courtyard setting and looks impressively sleek!

Small back garden design homify Modern garden
homify

Small back garden design

homify
homify
homify

4. Why keep the corner sofas for the inside of your home, when they work this well on a patio? Your guests will be blown away!

Atmospheric Garden, nestled in the Sussex Downs, Borrowed Space Borrowed Space Country style garden
Borrowed Space

Atmospheric Garden, nestled in the Sussex Downs

Borrowed Space
Borrowed Space
Borrowed Space

5. A charming little comfortable sofa will work so well on a raised deck. Especially as a romantic setting!

Small courtyard garden, Paul Newman Landscapes Paul Newman Landscapes Modern garden
Paul Newman Landscapes

Small courtyard garden

Paul Newman Landscapes
Paul Newman Landscapes
Paul Newman Landscapes

6. An eclectic mix of furniture styles works so well! What a unique and impossible to recreate design!

NAHARRO SHOWROOM, Naharro Naharro Balconies, verandas & terracesFurniture
Naharro

Naharro
Naharro
Naharro

7. Well, you can't deny that this intricate ironwork bistro set is anything other than super pretty! Your neighbours will be furious!

A Stunning Penthouse Terrace Project in London, Urban Roof Gardens Urban Roof Gardens Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Urban Roof Gardens

A Stunning Penthouse Terrace Project in London

Urban Roof Gardens
Urban Roof Gardens
Urban Roof Gardens

8. Despite the size of the table, there's no false formality to this charming seating arrangement. Guests and family will love it!

Contemporary Garden Design by London Based Garden Designer Josh Ward Josh Ward Garden Design Modern garden
Josh Ward Garden Design

Contemporary Garden Design by London Based Garden Designer Josh Ward

Josh Ward Garden Design
Josh Ward Garden Design
Josh Ward Garden Design

9. WOAH! Even a small balcony can have some seriously cool seating in place to accommodate guests! What style!

Peponi House STUDIO [D] TALE Tropical style garden
STUDIO [D] TALE

Peponi House

STUDIO [D] TALE
STUDIO [D] TALE
STUDIO [D] TALE

10. This dark brown rattan set oozes class and sophistication and we bet it's as comfortable as it is gorgeous!

Bergo Unique tiles in Sand colour Ecotile Flooring Scandinavian style balcony, veranda & terrace
Ecotile Flooring

Bergo Unique tiles in Sand colour

Ecotile Flooring
Ecotile Flooring
Ecotile Flooring

11. Bench seating surrounding a firepit? COUNT US IN! Can you imagine your guests' faces as you heat a party up?

Stealth Boat Fire Table - Southampton Rivelin GardenFire pits & barbecues
Rivelin

Stealth Boat Fire Table—Southampton

Rivelin
Rivelin
Rivelin

12. We absolutely NEED a circular daybed in our gardens, now that we've seen this sumptuous one! We hope you have good fencing to keep prying eyes out though!

Port Royal Luxe Rustic Small Daybed Harley & Lola GardenFurniture
Harley &amp; Lola

Port Royal Luxe Rustic Small Daybed

Harley & Lola
Harley &amp; Lola
Harley & Lola

13. Could this artistic hanging garden chair be anymore exciting or covetable? So chic and comfortable-looking!

Petal Hanging Chair carlaustinfurniture GardenFurniture
carlaustinfurniture

Petal Hanging Chair

carlaustinfurniture
carlaustinfurniture
carlaustinfurniture

14. Why have sofas, when you can have ultra luxurious loungers that rival even the most squidgy divan bed? WOW!

Modern upholstered outdoor sofa Tender Viadurini.co.uk GardenFurniture Aluminium/Zinc sofa,outdoor furniture,garden furniture
Viadurini.co.uk

Modern upholstered outdoor sofa Tender

Viadurini.co.uk
Viadurini.co.uk
Viadurini.co.uk

15. What a note to end on! Garden beanbags for grown-ups! We don't know if we'd ever want solid furniture again!

Modern outdoor seating pouf Sacco by Talenti Viadurini.co.uk GardenFurniture Aluminium/Zinc garden furniture,outdoor furniture,bag,seating
Viadurini.co.uk

Modern outdoor seating pouf Sacco by Talenti

Viadurini.co.uk
Viadurini.co.uk
Viadurini.co.uk

For more cool garden additions, take a look at this Ideabook: Garden features your kids will love!

The unassuming terrace with utterly immaculate style
Be honest...you're tempted by garden beanbags, right?

