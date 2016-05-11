A great home with a deceptive façade

Architects from Kabaz were approached with a particular design brief from their clients. Their clients desired a family home with bespoke luxury and a certain charm that reflected their personality. In particular, they also wished for a home that could host special events.
The newly finished home is defined by its beautiful traditional exterior and within, by its open-plan layout, sense of space and high-quality finishes. There is also a strong emphasise upon entertaining and socialising, with settings found both inside and out that would be ready for a spontaneous party to take off.
Join us for a closer look around this beautiful home…
Sitting impressively in the sunshine is the beautiful new home. Glistening in the sun is the freshly painted white render that brings a great contrast against the black shaded timber panelling.
The home boasts impressively neat gardens, which lures the family and visitors alike to take the time to stroll through. We love the traditional exterior, but what's it like inside?
Inside, we can gain an appreciation for how open and spacious the setting is. The lounge is a space tailored for relaxation and for socialising amongst family members.
Lighting from varying sources provides the room with a diversity of illumination, with the unique tall lamps beside the sofas giving the room an interesting design accent.
Being a sociable family it was only logical to include an al fresco area. Warm and sunny days can be enjoyed in ultimate comfort with all the best features usually found inside located here.
Furnishing within the al fresco area consists of comfy sofas and coffee table, which is ideal for nibbles before dinner.
Next we take a look inside the modern kitchen. It appears that every aspect in this room has been tailored to optimise and enhance every inch of space.
In particular the cabinets help create a distinct style and functionality in this kitchen, with their glossy and streamline appearance. Their seductive minimalist look brings an interesting element into the modern setting.
Away from all the busy rooms of the home is this exotic bathroom. Sometimes solitude is bliss. It’s almost an indescribable pleasure being able get away to enjoy the little things in life.
There's no doubt that the amazing bathtub here is going to get well used. The adults should lock the door, light some candles and simply enjoy some quality alone time soaking the hours away.
Exercising is an essential part of living a healthy lifestyle so it seems only obvious for a home to include facilities to workout. However, exercising at home can sometimes have the same issues as working from home—there are always distractions.
This gym helps users avoid the distractions with a design that's dedicated to getting strong and fit. There are no excuses for those living here, especially since they have a sauna and spa room to help them recover from a hard session.
The last room to show off is the amazing media room. There’s nothing quite like going to the cinema and watching a film. All the drama and excitement involved with the event makes it such a fun way to spend time.
This same experience has been recreated inside this space, with a fully kitted out home theatre. This home cinema is designed for people to be comfy, with a sofa lined with plenty of pillows for everyone to lie down and get involved.
