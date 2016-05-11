A great home with a deceptive façade

Architects from Kabaz were approached with a particular design brief from their clients. Their clients desired a family home with bespoke luxury and a certain charm that reflected their personality. In particular, they also wished for a home that could host special events.

The newly finished home is defined by its beautiful traditional exterior and within, by its open-plan layout, sense of space and high-quality finishes. There is also a strong emphasise upon entertaining and socialising, with settings found both inside and out that would be ready for a spontaneous party to take off.

Join us for a closer look around this beautiful home…