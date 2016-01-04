The Social Butterfly House

Here at homify, we love seeing older houses revitalised in amazing ways to suit the every changing needs of a modern household. Though it may feel daunting to alter a home that has so much history and character, we are firm believers that with the right guidance and know how, any house can become the perfect home.

That’s why today we are devoting some time to showcase a home that's been modernised in an intriguing way. The clever minds at Floret Arquitectura have completely altered the look and function of a terrace home. No longer does the home suffer from depressingly dark and gloomy rooms; but now they are places where the family and their guests want to spend time. Come see…