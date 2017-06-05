Your browser is out-of-date.

This Suffolk home extension oozes simplicity and style

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Modern houses
The location? Woolverstone, Suffolk. The project? A staggered glulam timber extension and glass construction that conjures up a flexible little dining and utility area that looks out onto a mature garden.

For those not in the know, ‘glulam’ is glued laminated timber, a type of structural engineered wood product comprising a number of layers of dimensioned lumber bonded together with durable, moisture-resistant structural adhesives.

The professionals in charge of the project? London-based firm Thomas & Spiers Architects.

The staggered extension

staggered extension homify Modern houses Glass glass,glulam,timber,suffolk,extension,sliding doors,cladding,architecture
homify

staggered extension

homify
homify
homify

There she stands! Two staggered forms create a flexible dining space and utility room, with frameless glass exposing the glulam frame and allowing uninterrupted views to the garden.

The frameless window

frameless window homify Modern houses Wood glass,glulam,timber,suffolk,extension,sliding doors,cladding,plywood,boarding,weatherboarding,architecture
homify

frameless window

homify
homify
homify

A frameless corner window forms part of the design and provides both light and garden views for the plywood-lined utility room. 

Need that expert interior (or exterior) look? Check out our range of professionals.

The dining room

dining room homify Modern dining room Engineered Wood glulam,extension,dining room,glass,sliding doors,skylight,timber frame,exposed frame,beams,plywood,suffolk,architecture
homify

dining room

homify
homify
homify

Now for a look at the interior – the exposed glulam skeleton beautifully frames the views of the exterior garden while forming shelves for plants and artwork. And just see how charmingly the light-hued timber matches up with the wooden floor and chair legs, beautifully complementing the interior touches of the indoor space.

Functional and flexible

dining room homify Modern dining room glulam,frame,extension,dining,plywood,glass,sliding doors,suffolk,architecture
homify

dining room

homify
homify
homify

Of course, in addition to looking great, this dining room is also 100% practical. And in terms of lighting, the pendants dangling from the ceiling can be moved and altered to suit the lighting needs of the space, conjuring up however little or much light is required, not to mention modify the ambience of the dining room. 

Let’s enjoy some more images of this delightful design.

glulam joinery homify Modern dining room Engineered Wood glulam,timber,shelving,shelves,window,joinery,suffolk,architecture
homify

glulam joinery

homify
homify
homify

sliding doors homify Modern houses dining,extension,suffolk,glulam,timber,boarding,plywood,glass,doors,sliding doors
homify

sliding doors

homify
homify
homify

What are your thoughts on this extension’s design?

