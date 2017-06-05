This Suffolk home extension oozes simplicity and style

The location? Woolverstone, Suffolk. The project? A staggered glulam timber extension and glass construction that conjures up a flexible little dining and utility area that looks out onto a mature garden.

For those not in the know, ‘glulam’ is glued laminated timber, a type of structural engineered wood product comprising a number of layers of dimensioned lumber bonded together with durable, moisture-resistant structural adhesives.

The professionals in charge of the project? London-based firm Thomas & Spiers Architects.