This Suffolk home extension oozes simplicity and style

The location? Woolverstone, Suffolk. The project? A staggered glulam timber extension and glass construction that conjures up a flexible little dining and utility area that looks out onto a mature garden.
For those not in the know, ‘glulam’ is glued laminated timber, a type of structural engineered wood product comprising a number of layers of dimensioned lumber bonded together with durable, moisture-resistant structural adhesives.
The professionals in charge of the project? London-based firm Thomas & Spiers Architects.
There she stands! Two staggered forms create a flexible dining space and utility room, with frameless glass exposing the glulam frame and allowing uninterrupted views to the garden.
A frameless corner window forms part of the design and provides both light and garden views for the plywood-lined utility room.
Need that expert interior (or exterior) look? Check out our range of professionals.
Now for a look at the interior – the exposed glulam skeleton beautifully frames the views of the exterior garden while forming shelves for plants and artwork. And just see how charmingly the light-hued timber matches up with the wooden floor and chair legs, beautifully complementing the interior touches of the indoor space.
Of course, in addition to looking great, this dining room is also 100% practical. And in terms of lighting, the pendants dangling from the ceiling can be moved and altered to suit the lighting needs of the space, conjuring up however little or much light is required, not to mention modify the ambience of the dining room.
Let’s enjoy some more images of this delightful design.
For another stunning add-on project, take a look at this Snazzy Twickenham Kitchen Extension.