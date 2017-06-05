We took 7 smart ideas from this small London garden

Picture it: a residential back garden situated at the rear of a London home in the suburb of Walthamstow. The back garden slowly slopes away from the house, causing the need for a retaining wall to be incorporated into the design to create a level dining terrace. Doesn’t this sound purely magical?
And it is – so magical, in fact, that we took one look at this backyard garden design and were immediately filled with smart ideas – 7, to be exact – to copy for our own gardens back home.
Richmond-based experts Tom Massey Landscape & Garden Design were in charge of this eye-catching design…
Smart idea #1: Incorporate a seating spot where you can in order to enjoy your garden/yard in style. You never know when teatime or a light lunch will call for a relaxing background, which is when you simply venture outside.
And the choice of using Western Red Cedar for this table and built-in floating bench is simply genius.
Architects, gardeners, and many more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.
Smart idea #2: Want to kick back in comfort and style while reading that book? This outdoor lounge furniture is just ideal, especially the plush pillows which beckon us to have a relaxing sit-down.
Smart idea #3: Opt for varied height levels to ensure an eye-catching garden design. Nobody ever said that your flowers and wooden deck, for example, need to be on the same level!
Smart idea #4: Clever contrast comes from mixing the right materials, colours, textures and patterns, like these timber- and concrete surfaces. You don’t want to play it too safe and resort to a design that looks dull, do you?
Smart idea #5: Even if your garden isn’t located on a slope, a retaining wall is always a clever touch. Why? Because it not only keeps those plants and flowers looking neat, it also presents a seating space, or room for décor when you want to place some potted plants, tea-light candles, etc.
Smart idea #6: Your plants and flowers are the colour palette of your exterior space/garden. And just like you want to ensure some visual stimulation for your interior rooms, so you need to resort to creativity for your garden’s tones.
Purples, whites and pinks for the flowers – they go together perfectly for an indoor colour palette, so why not an outdoor one?
Smart idea #7: Flowers are great and all, but who said your garden’s foliage factor needed to consist of only florals? Mix it up a bit by including some other plants and shrubs, even grass, to ensure some more textures and patterns. Variety is the spice of life, after all.
Want some more fresh inspiration? We bring you these 12 low-maintenance garden ideas that actually look amazing.