We took 7 smart ideas from this small London garden

Picture it: a residential back garden situated at the rear of a London home in the suburb of Walthamstow. The back garden slowly slopes away from the house, causing the need for a retaining wall to be incorporated into the design to create a level dining terrace. Doesn’t this sound purely magical?

And it is – so magical, in fact, that we took one look at this backyard garden design and were immediately filled with smart ideas – 7, to be exact – to copy for our own gardens back home.

Richmond-based experts Tom Massey Landscape & Garden Design were in charge of this eye-catching design…