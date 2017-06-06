The dazzling refurb of a minuscule Hyde Park flat

Every home needs a heart, but this particular one couldn’t be gigantic – thus, a one-wall kitchen layout was opted for, which allows for a very efficient work-flow.

The trick, however, is not making the end result look cluttered, which is where a subtle design style for the cabinets comes in (notice that they have no knobs or handles), as well as a very light colour palette. The mirrored splash back help adds in more visual space.

