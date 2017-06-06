The dazzling refurb of a minuscule Hyde Park flat

Think that just because your home is small that’s an excuse to leave out the style? Think again! Today’s homify 360° highlight shows us how a teeny tiny apartment (how does 23 m² grab you?) still manages to flaunt a most gorgeous interior look, all thanks to the creative planning of London-based experts GK Architects Ltd.
Pay attention and take all the notes you want…
First things first: if you’ve got very limited legroom to work with, you don’t want to opt for a design style that includes excessive embellishments. No, rather go with the ‘less is more’ look, also known as the minimalist style.
See how this living room has only the basic elements included, yet still enjoys a design that’s nowhere near ‘empty’ or ‘dull’.
Every home needs a heart, but this particular one couldn’t be gigantic – thus, a one-wall kitchen layout was opted for, which allows for a very efficient work-flow.
The trick, however, is not making the end result look cluttered, which is where a subtle design style for the cabinets comes in (notice that they have no knobs or handles), as well as a very light colour palette. The mirrored splash back help adds in more visual space.
Whether it’s an extension, a full-on renovation or just some spruce-ups at home, have a look at our list of professionals who can help you out.
Another gorgeous trick being used here? Windows that not only usher in natural lighting, but also give the interiors a lookout onto the exteriors, making the indoor spaces feel bigger.
And just see how fabulous that little corner is being styled up with a practical purpose by turning it into a charming little dining area.
When a small bathroom has such a sleek and elegant style, chances are pretty good that you’ll forget all about its limited size. The marble-textured tiles; glass panes for visual space; a pale colour palette; stainless steel fittings for a touch of dazzle; adequate lighting that leaves no corner feeling gloomy… who would dare feel cramped in here?
Let’s scope out this entire apartment in one panorama view, allowing us to see how this open-plan space includes the living room, kitchen and dining area (with the bedroom and bathroom, both being private spaces, hiding behind doors).
A clean, subtle design that gets the job done in style? You bet!
For another magical makeover, scope out Life in London: Stunning basement flat refurbishment.