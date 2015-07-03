Rear extension to a London terrace

Today we'd like to give you a brief insight into the concerns owners of terrace houses face when looking to extend their homes. Living in a house that is attached on both sides no doubt has its issues, especially when looking to remodel.
The owners of this terrace home in London were after a simple rear extension that was of similar character to the adjacent home. As the process of drawing up and planning the extension unfolded, it became clear to the architects at Collective Works that a joint planning application with the neighbouring home was necessary. This was so local planning authorities were confident neither extension could singularly be overbearing on the neighbouring property.
Working in conjunction with the other architectural party and the owners of both homes, an agreement was made so that government approved a design that was complementary to its neighbour.
Let's take a look at what they did next…
As viewed from the street, this row of terraces is typical of the period; the redbrick with white trim is commonplace throughout Britain. The homes are almost symmetrical, as we see the wall with the chimney above serving the division between the two homes.
But, what hides behind these inconspicuous façades?
Here we see the rear garden of one of the neighbour's homes, whose property has a poorly utilised 'dead' space running the side of the existing house. The mirrored nature of the design of these adjacent homes meant that an equally as poorly designed dead space exists in the neighbour's property.
It's this large open space that's to be 'filled in', thereby making best use of the available square metres of each property, which is sure to greatly increase the value of both homes.
Sometimes it's necessary to view a project in 2D on a floor plan to gain a full understanding of how it might look.
Here we can see the two homes are almost mirrored in their internal layout, how the new extensions will also be mirrored, and just how much they will increase the size of each home.
Not only will they be larger, they will allow both families to utilise their spaces in a more suitable way.
Here we can see what the once underused and obscure corner of the garden has now become. Much like a side-return extension, this long thin addition adds real value to the home, both functionality and financially.
A once dark and damp corner has become a light-filled, modern addition to the interior spaces of the home. Its numerous skylights flood the combined kitchen and dining room it has become, allowing for a more modern, open-plan way of living for the occupants.
Adjacent is the stunning new country style kitchen, which brings a certain chic unobtainable by other interior design styles. The muted colour scheme, timber floorboards, detailed joinery and presence of light ensure the new kitchen is going to be a favoured corner of the house.
Note the subway tiles of the splashback, one of the hottest trends in kitchen and bathroom design of recent years. The simple yet effective pattern adds a certain texture to the kitchen, only enhanced by the rustic dining setting.
