Rear extension to a London terrace

Today we'd like to give you a brief insight into the concerns owners of terrace houses face when looking to extend their homes. Living in a house that is attached on both sides no doubt has its issues, especially when looking to remodel.

The owners of this terrace home in London were after a simple rear extension that was of similar character to the adjacent home. As the process of drawing up and planning the extension unfolded, it became clear to the architects at Collective Works that a joint planning application with the neighbouring home was necessary. This was so local planning authorities were confident neither extension could singularly be overbearing on the neighbouring property.

Working in conjunction with the other architectural party and the owners of both homes, an agreement was made so that government approved a design that was complementary to its neighbour.

Let's take a look at what they did next…