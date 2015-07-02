Time travelling architecture in Covent Garden

This project, as the title suggests, is a blend of old and new; of two different historical periods, each with distinctive styles and motifs. A grand total of three Grade 2* buildings, two Victorian and one Georgian, stand side-by-side on this bustling street in Covent Garden. Their traditional exteriors have been restored, and the interior of each has been transformed by E2 Architecture & Interiors to meet an exceptional modern standard. The Georgian and Victorian periods are reflected in much of Covent Garden's private and commercial architecture. This exclusive part of London is known for numerous upmarket bars, shops and restaurants, and an attractive streetscape is an important aspect of maintaining the areas appeal and reputation. Let's take a tour around the new office space occupying one of the buildings, to see if the interior lives up to the beauty of the exterior.
Here we can see the exteriors of the three buildings, with the Georgian property to the far left, and the two charming Victorian buildings to the right. The conversion and redevelopment of these three buildings from commercial to a mixed use scheme certainly posed some challenges, but as you will see, E2 Architecture have navigated the project with great success.
Rich in tone and texture, the exposed beams which dominate the ceiling brings an earthy, natural vibe to the office, and also reveals the history of the building. The contrast between the restored beams and the modern steel staircase is instantly apparent, but rather than appearing mismatched, the two components work together to introduce an industrial edge to the space.
The open plan rooms are flooded with natural light thanks to the cool and breezy décor, pale timber floorboards and large windows. Contemporary office lighting has been chosen for the left hand side of the room, revealing what this space will be used for. The exposed brick wall dividing the two sections, and the structural steel beam, give the interior an industrial style look.
In this room, a light lavender blue shade creates a classically elegant look. The same light timber floorboards run throughout, which in conjunction with the generously sized windows, keeps the room light & bright. A classical fireplace is the centrepiece, and even if it isn't in use, still makes for a charming feature to look at.
A tasteful approach has been taken to the design of the bathroom, with a mixture of modern fittings and classic colours. The powder blue tiles and white walls have an almost Georgian feel to them, but there's no denying that the shower, with simple glass doors, is ultra sleek and modern.
