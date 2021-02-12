The 12 best UK loft conversions we've seen

Have you been thinking that a loft conversion could be the perfect solution for garnering more space in your home as your family grows? Well we totally support that thought process, especially considering how incredible they can look. Architects are geniuses when it comes to creating beautiful, useful loft rooms, but don't just think that loft bedrooms are the only option available to you! We've found 12 fantastic UK loft conversion projects to show you today, which we know will open your eyes as to the possibilities offered by a modern loft / attic conversion.
Thus, come and take a look and see which spaces really inspire you to get started!
Just look at this totally self-contained loft apartment! With a kitchen, bathroom, bedroom and sitting area, as well as a fire, this is so much more than your average loft conversion project!
Wow! Wouldn't this be a perfect bedroom for parents that fancy being able to get away from the kids a little bit, by having their own floor, at the top of the house? The mirrored wardrobe really opens up the room and those skylights? Wow!
It might be an unusual idea, but we are so on board with the notion of converting a loft to house a brand new kitchen! Especially after viewing this successful heart of the home / mini loft conversion. You could even add a terrace, which would be great for alfresco dining, when the sun is out!
Clearly part of a large house, this huge master bedroom is an absolute triumph in terms of loft projects! The use of multiple skylights is inspired and has made this such a bright and happy space!
Naturally, loft conversions tend to be quite modern spaces, but there is another option! We think that this classically decorated loft bedroom is such a great example of what you can accomplish, if you keep the age of your home and the wider styling in mind.
How fabulous is this loft conversion? The perfect combination of a functional home office space and a relaxing sitting/games room, this is such a haven of calm, away from a busy family home.
If you're looking at these spaces and bemoaning your small house, a loft conversion can still work for you! This bedroom might be modest, but it's perfect as a guest suite! the luxury décor touches really help to create something striking as well.
Even if you don't have a specific need for a loft conversion, can you ever really put a price on having that extra room that is just designed to offer relaxation and somewhere to chill? You can always give the space a designated function later!
We are in love with the simple and unfussy finish of this loft conversion! Natural, muted and airy, we always think that teens would love having a loft bedroom, just for them!
You can tell that this delightful loft conversion can be found in a traditional terrace house, thanks to the inclusion of heritage touches, but it is so bright and fresh! We love the use of an age-appropriate dormer window instead of skylights too!
Yes, there is a bedroom in this loft conversion, but more than that, there is this fantastic large landing/sitting room that seems to double up as an art showroom! Check out all the storage too! Now that's enough of a reason to carry out a conversion for us!
Working from home would never feel like a chore if you had a loft conversion office like this one! Private, professional and so chic, this really is a wonderful space for carving out a career, away from the hustle and bustle of a busy family area!
Make sure you and your loft extension builder are on the same page regarding regulations, which could include anything from planning permission to party wall agreements. In most cases, the professionals in charge of your modern loft conversion will be able to assist with these, and other, points as long as you communicate it before starting the project.
All aspects of your project need to be considered, including the finish of the work, what is included (and what is not) in the build / contract, their estimated timescale, etc.
With a little pre-planning, your loft conversion can be most unique. Depending on your budget, consider eye-catching features that will aid in both visual splendour and functionality – like a skylight. Or a charming Juliet balcony. Or underfloor heating…
