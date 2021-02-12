Your browser is out-of-date.

The 12 best UK loft conversions we've seen

Sustainable Barn Conversion, Hart Design and Construction Hart Design and Construction Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Have you been thinking that a loft conversion could be the perfect solution for garnering more space in your home as your family grows? Well we totally support that thought process, especially considering how incredible they can look. Architects are geniuses when it comes to creating beautiful, useful loft rooms, but don't just think that loft bedrooms are the only option available to you! We've found 12 fantastic UK loft conversion projects to show you today, which we know will open your eyes as to the possibilities offered by a modern loft / attic conversion. 

Thus, come and take a look and see which spaces really inspire you to get started!


1. Self-contained and special.

Reforma de vivienda de Conde Aranda Zaragoza, A54Insitu A54Insitu
A54Insitu

A54Insitu
A54Insitu
A54Insitu

Just look at this totally self-contained loft apartment! With a kitchen, bathroom, bedroom and sitting area, as well as a fire, this is so much more than your average loft conversion project!


2. Luxury master bedroom.

​mansard loft conversion wandsworth homify Modern style bedroom
homify

​mansard loft conversion wandsworth

homify
homify
homify

Wow! Wouldn't this be a perfect bedroom for parents that fancy being able to get away from the kids a little bit, by having their own floor, at the top of the house? The mirrored wardrobe really opens up the room and those skylights? Wow!

3. Kitchen in the clouds.

​rear mansard and roof terrace fulham homify Modern kitchen
homify

​rear mansard and roof terrace fulham

homify
homify
homify

It might be an unusual idea, but we are so on board with the notion of converting a loft to house a brand new kitchen! Especially after viewing this successful heart of the home / mini loft conversion. You could even add a terrace, which would be great for alfresco dining, when the sun is out! 

4. Great in grey.

l-shaped loft conversion wimbledon homify Modern style bedroom
homify

l-shaped loft conversion wimbledon

homify
homify
homify

Clearly part of a large house, this huge master bedroom is an absolute triumph in terms of loft projects! The use of multiple skylights is inspired and has made this such a bright and happy space!

5. Classic glamour.

Hampstead Penthouse, DDWH Architects DDWH Architects Minimalist bedroom
DDWH Architects

Hampstead Penthouse

DDWH Architects
DDWH Architects
DDWH Architects

Naturally, loft conversions tend to be quite modern spaces, but there is another option! We think that this classically decorated loft bedroom is such a great example of what you can accomplish, if you keep the age of your home and the wider styling in mind.

6. All work AND play.

office and library over double garage niche pr Eclectic style study/office
niche pr

office and library over double garage

niche pr
niche pr
niche pr

How fabulous is this loft conversion? The perfect combination of a functional home office space and a relaxing sitting/games room, this is such a haven of calm, away from a busy family home.

7. Small and perfectly formed.

I'd never want to leave this bed! homify Modern style bedroom
homify

I'd never want to leave this bed!

homify
homify
homify

If you're looking at these spaces and bemoaning your small house, a loft conversion can still work for you! This bedroom might be modest, but it's perfect as a guest suite! the luxury décor touches really help to create something striking as well.

8. The ultimate chill-out zone.

Loft GK Architects Ltd Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
GK Architects Ltd

Loft

GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd

Even if you don't have a specific need for a loft conversion, can you ever really put a price on having that extra room that is just designed to offer relaxation and somewhere to chill? You can always give the space a designated function later!

9. Simple design style.

Home Renovation, Kempe Road, Gr8 Interiors Gr8 Interiors Minimalist bedroom
Gr8 Interiors

Home Renovation, Kempe Road

Gr8 Interiors
Gr8 Interiors
Gr8 Interiors

We are in love with the simple and unfussy finish of this loft conversion! Natural, muted and airy, we always think that teens would love having a loft bedroom, just for them!

10. Brilliantly bright.

South Crown Street Bedroom homify Modern style bedroom
homify

South Crown Street Bedroom

homify
homify
homify

You can tell that this delightful loft conversion can be found in a traditional terrace house, thanks to the inclusion of heritage touches, but it is so bright and fresh! We love the use of an age-appropriate dormer window instead of skylights too!

11. Open and huge!

Gallery Hart Design and Construction Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Hart Design and Construction

Gallery

Hart Design and Construction
Hart Design and Construction
Hart Design and Construction

Yes, there is a bedroom in this loft conversion, but more than that, there is this fantastic large landing/sitting room that seems to double up as an art showroom! Check out all the storage too! Now that's enough of a reason to carry out a conversion for us!

12. The start of an empire.

Home Office / Study Roselind Wilson Design Classic style study/office
Roselind Wilson Design

Home Office / Study

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

Working from home would never feel like a chore if you had a loft conversion office like this one! Private, professional and so chic, this really is a wonderful space for carving out a career, away from the hustle and bustle of a busy family area!

The do’s and don’ts of loft / attic conversions: Do check regulations

Loft Conversions Islington BCS Building Contractors Terrace house
BCS Building Contractors

Loft Conversions Islington

BCS Building Contractors
BCS Building Contractors
BCS Building Contractors

Make sure you and your loft extension builder are on the same page regarding regulations, which could include anything from planning permission to party wall agreements. In most cases, the professionals in charge of your modern loft conversion will be able to assist with these, and other, points as long as you communicate it before starting the project.  

The do’s and don’ts of loft / attic conversions: Don’t accept the first quote

Master Bedroom Collective Works Modern style bedroom
Collective Works

Master Bedroom

Collective Works
Collective Works
Collective Works

All aspects of your project need to be considered, including the finish of the work, what is included (and what is not) in the build / contract, their estimated timescale, etc. 

The do’s and don’ts of loft / attic conversions: Do think creatively

Under the Gallery Twist In Architecture Modern study/office
Twist In Architecture

Under the Gallery

Twist In Architecture
Twist In Architecture
Twist In Architecture

With a little pre-planning, your loft conversion can be most unique. Depending on your budget, consider eye-catching features that will aid in both visual splendour and functionality – like a skylight. Or a charming Juliet balcony. Or underfloor heating…

Is your home ripe and ready for a loft conversion? 

