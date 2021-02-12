The 12 best UK loft conversions we've seen

Have you been thinking that a loft conversion could be the perfect solution for garnering more space in your home as your family grows? Well we totally support that thought process, especially considering how incredible they can look. Architects are geniuses when it comes to creating beautiful, useful loft rooms, but don't just think that loft bedrooms are the only option available to you! We've found 12 fantastic UK loft conversion projects to show you today, which we know will open your eyes as to the possibilities offered by a modern loft / attic conversion.

Thus, come and take a look and see which spaces really inspire you to get started!



