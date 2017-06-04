Your browser is out-of-date.

10 home DIY projects every beginner can conquer

press profile homify
homify Dining roomLighting
If you walk around your home and see a host of things you'd like to change, but worry that you don't have the requisite skills to tackle them, then we want to divert your energy towards those little projects that you can definitely tackle—without needing to call in the professionals! 

We know that you all have a budding interior designer just waiting to be released, not to mention a DIY savant, but the key is to start small and build up to increasingly large and more complex projects and—boy!—do we have some good jumping-off points for you today! Come and see if you feel ready to take on any of these perfect beginner DIY tasks and marvel at your own skills!

1. Enhance your front door.

Templewood Avenue, NW3, XUL Architecture
XUL Architecture

Templewood Avenue, NW3

XUL Architecture
XUL Architecture
XUL Architecture

Let's start small, with a little cosmetic DIY! If your front door has seen better days, it's time to grab a paintbrush and get a fresh coat on there and you might like to consider swapping out your hardware as well. Don;t be shy about trying a more funky door colour either!

2. Install a new splashback.

White Antique Crackle Metro Tiles Walls and Floors Ltd
Walls and Floors Ltd

White Antique Crackle Metro Tiles

Walls and Floors Ltd
Walls and Floors Ltd
Walls and Floors Ltd

A little bit of tiling in your kitchen really won't stretch your skills too much, so how about creating your very own splashback? Don;t forget that grout can be wiped away, so don't stress out if you get a splodge somewhere it shouldn't be!

3. Make a headboard.

011 | Casa de Praia, Serra da Pescaria, Nazaré, T2 Arquitectura & Interiores
T2 Arquitectura &amp; Interiores

T2 Arquitectura & Interiores
T2 Arquitectura &amp; Interiores
T2 Arquitectura & Interiores

A custom headboard is in no way beyond your capability, so have a think about the style you like! Pallet boards make amazing rustic wooden installations, but you could just as easily pad and cover a section of MDF to get something a little more upholstered and luxurious.

4. Add some architectural interest.

Mark Gabbertas homify
homify

Mark Gabbertas

homify
homify
homify

Do you know how easy stone cladding is to apply to your walls? Seriously, even the most inexperienced amongst us could do it! You'll get the look of exposed stone walls, with not even remotely as much hassle as stripping plaster can bring about!

5. Change some light fixtures.

Gaston pendant light homify
homify

Gaston pendant light

homify
homify
homify

Let's be clear here; we are NOT suggesting that you should be swapping out flex and trying to re-wire anything, but you can definitely replace a few shades that you no longer love! You could even upcycle some industrial fittings, before you install them, for a more custom look!

6. Swap out some cabinet knobs.

Plot 4, The Views, Gallaton, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

Plot 4, The Views, Gallaton, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire

Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

Kitchen cabinet handles can quickly lose their appeal, which is why you should definitely consider replacing your existing ones with something a little fancier or more exciting. Grab a screwdriver and start swapping; you'll love how much it reinvigorates your whole kitchen design!

7. Paint your kitchen cabinets.

The Ball Cupboard KNob Clayton Munroe
Clayton Munroe

The Ball Cupboard KNob

Clayton Munroe
Clayton Munroe
Clayton Munroe

If changing your handles won't give you the new look you crave, how about painting your cabinets? Simple, quick and such a pleasing task, you can get that perfect hue and really fall back in love with your kitchen!

8. Get creative in a small room.

The Broadway, SW19 - Extension & Bathroom Renovation, Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd

The Broadway, SW19—Extension & Bathroom Renovation

Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd

As we said, starting simple and building up your skills in the DIY arena is a great way to go, which is why a small room can be the perfect space for experimenting! A small bathroom would be a good spot for a little wallpapering, or maybe some rudimentary plumbing!

9. Swap out your taps.

Master Bathroom - Belsize Park Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

Master Bathroom—Belsize Park

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

Speaking of plumbing, as long as you turn your mains water supply off at the stop cock and let the pipes empty before you start, switching out some less than impressive taps will be a doddle! Just be sure to tighten everything properly before the water goes back on!

10. Install stylish new blinds.

Mint Green Living Room Roller Blinds English Blinds
English Blinds

Mint Green Living Room Roller Blinds

English Blinds
English Blinds
English Blinds

This project is SO simple, but has a fantastic impact on a home! Add some beautiful blinds to your windows and really focus on making the installation neat and tidy. Colourful varieties will add instant life to your home and give you a confidence boost, on the DIY front, too!

Check out more DIY project ideas here: 26 of the best (ever) DIY tips!

A first-class home in the British countryside
Which of these projects can you see yourself having a go at?

