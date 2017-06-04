10 home DIY projects every beginner can conquer

If you walk around your home and see a host of things you'd like to change, but worry that you don't have the requisite skills to tackle them, then we want to divert your energy towards those little projects that you can definitely tackle—without needing to call in the professionals!
We know that you all have a budding interior designer just waiting to be released, not to mention a DIY savant, but the key is to start small and build up to increasingly large and more complex projects and—boy!—do we have some good jumping-off points for you today! Come and see if you feel ready to take on any of these perfect beginner DIY tasks and marvel at your own skills!
Let's start small, with a little cosmetic DIY! If your front door has seen better days, it's time to grab a paintbrush and get a fresh coat on there and you might like to consider swapping out your hardware as well. Don;t be shy about trying a more funky door colour either!
A little bit of tiling in your kitchen really won't stretch your skills too much, so how about creating your very own splashback? Don;t forget that grout can be wiped away, so don't stress out if you get a splodge somewhere it shouldn't be!
A custom headboard is in no way beyond your capability, so have a think about the style you like! Pallet boards make amazing rustic wooden installations, but you could just as easily pad and cover a section of MDF to get something a little more upholstered and luxurious.
Do you know how easy stone cladding is to apply to your walls? Seriously, even the most inexperienced amongst us could do it! You'll get the look of exposed stone walls, with not even remotely as much hassle as stripping plaster can bring about!
Let's be clear here; we are NOT suggesting that you should be swapping out flex and trying to re-wire anything, but you can definitely replace a few shades that you no longer love! You could even upcycle some industrial fittings, before you install them, for a more custom look!
Kitchen cabinet handles can quickly lose their appeal, which is why you should definitely consider replacing your existing ones with something a little fancier or more exciting. Grab a screwdriver and start swapping; you'll love how much it reinvigorates your whole kitchen design!
If changing your handles won't give you the new look you crave, how about painting your cabinets? Simple, quick and such a pleasing task, you can get that perfect hue and really fall back in love with your kitchen!
As we said, starting simple and building up your skills in the DIY arena is a great way to go, which is why a small room can be the perfect space for experimenting! A small bathroom would be a good spot for a little wallpapering, or maybe some rudimentary plumbing!
Speaking of plumbing, as long as you turn your mains water supply off at the stop cock and let the pipes empty before you start, switching out some less than impressive taps will be a doddle! Just be sure to tighten everything properly before the water goes back on!
This project is SO simple, but has a fantastic impact on a home! Add some beautiful blinds to your windows and really focus on making the installation neat and tidy. Colourful varieties will add instant life to your home and give you a confidence boost, on the DIY front, too!
