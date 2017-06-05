Your browser is out-of-date.

8 beautifully brilliant ways to use your stairway landings

press profile homify
Buckingham Street: Embankment, Roselind Wilson Design Roselind Wilson Design Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Don't let those valuable landings go to waste by simply negating to decorate them at all, as, with a few lovely little touches, they can become pretty extra spaces that add to the wider aesthetic in your home! 

Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that how you embellish your landings says a lot about your décor throughout your home—and let's also not forget that you want to make the most of the light that is flowing! Come with us now as we show you our favourite stair landing ideas and see which ones get your imagination working overtime! 

1. Add some artwork.

Landing homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Some well-chosen artwork will give any landing instant oomph and appeal, not to mention a happy focal point! You might like to consider lighting it as well, for day-to-night charm! Landing gallery walls could become our new favourite thing!

2. Use some bookcases.

Landing CS DESIGN Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Your landing walls are premium real estate, in terms of being ready to accept some handy bookcases! We all have more tomes and magazines than we think and by having a few out on your landing, you'll really get those literary credentials out on show.

3. Add more storage.

Landing homify Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Landings are so handy in terms of being able to easily accept built-in storage that would simply drown out the spacious vibe of more frequently used rooms! Anything you can't squeeze in elsewhere will be adequately housed on your landing and with stylish doors, nobody will even know!

4. How about a small sofa?

Entrance Hallway Roselind Wilson Design Corridor, hallway & stairsSeating hallway,entrance hallway,chaise,chair,carpet,walll light,art,wall art,luxury
You don't need to reserve your luxury couches for your living room you know! If you have a generous landing, what could be nicer than a small but swish sofa? A really striking feature, it could also come in handy when the bathroom queue is long!

5. Use flowers to their fullest.

Landing Roselind Wilson Design Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs hallway,plant,vase,table,modern,interior design
The simple solutions are so often the best, which is why a bloody big vase, filled with fabulous and unusual blooms is the perfect way to add a little flair to a previously ignored landing. All you need is a little side table to pop them on and you're done!

6. Use antique rugs.

Landing CS DESIGN Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Even if you don't want to add any furniture, your landings can look unreal, just with a beautiful antique rug in place. Kilim styles are hugely popular right now, as are Persian designs, but don't forget to invest in the rug gripper! We don't want slips and falls!

7. Build in a seat.

Stair Landing The Chase Architecture Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Your landing could be the perfect spot for a built-in seat that could become a favourite reading nook, a chill-out zone or even, more handy storage! Add a hinged lid and you'll be able to stash cushions, throws and all manner of handy things that you don't necessarily want out all the time.

8. Showcase some fab wallpaper!

Country Home Landing Charlotte Crosland Interiors Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Finally, we come to one of our absolute favourite ideas! We all know that fancy wallpaper is EVERYWHERE right now, but we don't think it makes more of a statement anywhere other than your landing! Just imagine walking up the stairs and being hit by a sudden burst of colour, pattern and style! It's even more effective when your wider styling is fairly neutral! 

For extra stair inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Clever ways to use under-stairs space.

10 home DIY projects every beginner can conquer
Are your landings set to get a little more lavish now?

